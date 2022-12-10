Grant to aid LifeHouse with workforce development efforts

The mission of helping those in need got a boost this month as First National Bank of Omaha announced it had awarded a $20,000 grant to Care Corps’ LifeHouse in Fremont.

The $20,000 is intended to support the LifeHouse mission of helping those in need and residents who are struggling with finding jobs as well as housing. The grant was one of 46 awarded by FNBO to organizations in Nebraska, Iowa and five other states.

Julie Sleister, the executive managing director of Care Corps’ LifeHouse, said she and the staff at the organization are elated to receive the grant funds, which she said will be devoted to workforce development and life skills classes and mentoring.

Sleister said both programs are critical for residents facing economic hardships in Fremont, which she noted is a rare community in the state with a high level of poverty yet a low level of unemployment. According to statistics from the Fremont Public Schools, 56 percent of district students are on the free and reduced cost lunch program a statistic that is 15 percent higher than the state average for other school districts.

“The life skills class teaches things such as parenting, proper nutrition, strengthening families, how to be a good renter and budgeting,” Sleister explained. “If there is a barrier for someone, we help them. The program is very individualistic.”

In the realm of workforce development, Sleister said the key goals are both helping local residents find jobs, but also to keep and maintain jobs for long periods of time to enhance financial stability.

“People can get hired, but it is about staying employed. Sometimes people in poverty make very short-term decisions,” she added. “For example, a person may not be able to get to work one day, and instead of calling in (to tell their boss), they just don’t show up.”

Sleister said many people who live in poverty struggle with job instability due to lack of basic workplace knowledge, ability to manage their time or properly deal with supervisors when challenges arise. The LifeHouse team aims to teach them those skills, she noted.

The $20,000 grant will be used for a variety of efforts and expenses related to life skills and workforce mentoring, she added, including helping fund classes, seminars, guest speakers and the on-site staff, which includes a specialized life skills coach.

The FNBO Impact Grants program awarded a total of $830,000 in 2022 to the 46 groups in seven states. Of those grants, 28 went to Nebraska and Iowa organizations, totaling $525,000.

FNBO Vice President of corporate social responsibility Spencer Danner said in a press statement that successful communities are centered on strong workforce development as well as robust educational opportunities.

“FNBO helps communities tackle the most pressing education and workforce issues,” he stated in the release. “We work to mobilize non-profit partners, business communities and community stakeholders to help move education and workforce initiatives forward that fuel economic success.”