Grant to provide lifesaving and communications equipment for firefighters

Glenn Koplin knows a grant will help Fremont Rural firefighters save lives and taxpayer dollars.

Fremont Area Community Foundation recently awarded the volunteer fire department $30,000 for new, updated lifesaving and communication equipment.

Funds will be used to purchase Jaws of Life equipment, which includes:

A spreader, which can be inserted into the side of a vehicle to tear out a section.

A cutter, which can shear through materials such as sheet metal and plastic. Cutters are used to cut off the top or sides of a vehicle to free trapped occupants.

A ram, used to push apart sections of the car. A ram can be used to push a collapsed dashboard forward to free a victim.

Koplin, public relations coordinator for the fire department, said the department’s current equipment is limited, because it’s hooked to a generator that must be pulled off a firetruck.

Because the generator is heavy, extra firefighters are needed to carry it. And they might need to carry it quite a distance from the firetruck to the wrecked vehicle, which may be in a ditch or in a cornfield.

In addition, the equipment needs fluid-carrying hoses, which only extend about 100 feet from the generator.

Koplin added that the department’s current life-saving equipment is obsolete. The department isn’t able to get parts for it and estimated it would cost $15,000 to repair.

So firefighters sought a grant to get updated, battery operated equipment.

This new equipment is lightweight, easily transportable and doesn’t need the hydraulic hoses. Fewer firefighters are needed to operate it.

The department also is using FACF grant funds to buy an 800 Frequency Radio.

Eastern Dodge County is going to an 800 radio frequency and Fremont Rural already has three of these radios. Grant funds are helping to buy a fourth.

“We can communicate with departments and entities like the sheriff’s office, police officers here in Fremont and other volunteer fire departments that we do a lot of mutual aid with, who we’ll actually be able to use these radios to communicate with them now,” Koplin said.

In the past, the department has had to use cell phones. Koplin said the radios will save lives by making it easier for firefighters to communicate with each other in dangerous situations.

Each radio costs $3,700. Batteries cost another $400 to $500.

“We’re trying to save taxpayer dollars by getting some extra grants for extra portable radios for our firefighters on fire and emergency scenes,” he said.

Firefighters want to help take a load off taxpayers.

“They’ve been so cooperative in making sure that we get the equipment we need,” Koplin said. “It’s time to pay it forward.”

Koplin said Fremont Rural has 37 active volunteer firefighters and are working with a group of new probationary volunteers. Carl Nielsen is the fire chief.

The department is grateful for the FACF funding.

“We’ve been working with the foundation since 2018,” Koplin said. “They’ve been an integral part of our grant system. They’ve been really been a great team and our fire department is hoping to continue this relationship with them.”

