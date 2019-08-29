Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska (CSS) has announced grant opportunities for individuals and families affected by the March floods to help alleviate some of their unmet needs and expenses.
“Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska is honored to help assist those who have suffered from the March 2019 floods. We are keeping everyone in our prayers and sincerely hope these grants can help provide some peace and stability,” Catholic Social Services Executive Director Rev. Justin Fulton said.
CSS is distributing grant dollars to families and individuals who lost significant amounts and have unmet needs. Applicants would need to complete an application which would be reviewed by a vetting panel of volunteer professionals. Grants would then be awarded depending upon need and severity. Grant applications are available online at www.cssisus.org/floodrelief.
CSS has provided nearly $250,000 worth of aid in flood relief to communities affected by the March floods.
Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska, founded in 1932, is the charitable arm of the Diocese of Lincoln, serving all people regardless of faith in the southern third of Nebraska.