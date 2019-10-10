St. Timothy Lutheran Church at 16th Street and Nye Avenue in Fremont will host a Humanities Nebraska program at 7 p.m. Monday.
The program about the Great Depression is titled “Dust Covered Dreams.” The speaker will be Barbara Eymann Mohrman, educator/author.
“Dust Covered Dreams” details the experiences of the Eymann family in Oakdale, Nebraska, during the 1930s. Vintage photos, stories and artifacts tell the lighter side of this family of 12 and the hardships of dust and grasshoppers. Dust covered the dreams of the Eymanns and changed their futures as it did for thousands of Nebraska families. This is a youth friendly program.
Admission is free. The event is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society through the HN Speakers Bureau.