Great Plains Communications expanding into residential services in Fremont

Nine years after joining the Fremont community, GPC is now serving about 150 businesses, a number Foje said is continuing to grow.

“They’ve been very supportive of the investments that we’ve made,” he said. “They have a tremendous need for reliable services, which we’ve been able to provide.”

Currently, GPC is undergoing two tiers of projects going on in Fremont, the first being continued construction of fiber-optic wires to cover business and industrial areas of the city.

But with the new residential services, Fremonters can use GPC’s internet service with speeds up to one gigabyte, phone service and GPC iTV, a streaming television app that can be accessed through multiple devices.

Foje said GPC plans on offering its services to a little more than 500 homes in newer areas of construction in Fremont.

“And then we’re also beginning to serve apartment buildings; approximately over 500 apartment units are going to become our customers as well,” he said. “So we’re reaching out to about 1,000 households in Fremont initially.”

Having been in Fremont for nine years, Foje said GPC views itself as a very important part of the community, with more than 100 employees that live or work in or near the city.