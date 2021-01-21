Great Plains Communications expanding into residential services in Fremont

More than 1,000 Fremont households will start receiving internet and communications services from provider Great Plains Communications as it expands in the area.
“We’ve been a residential provider throughout Nebraska for our 111 years, but now, we’re bringing those services to Fremont as well,” GPC CEO Todd Foje said.
Although it’s offered its services to businesses throughout Fremont, GPC will take its first step into residential services for the community. Founded in 1910, the provider is headquartered in Blair and provides internet, cable and phone services to 11 states.
“We started off as just a telephone company in those days, since that was the only type of telecommunications service that existed,” Foje said. “And we still have some customers today, their households, their families have been our customers since the invention of telephony and the creation of the company in 1910.”
GPC first entered the Fremont community in 2012 due to the creation of the Technology Park and needs in the medical community, Foje said.
“The hospital and otherwise were what brought us into Fremont, but then certainly beyond healthcare, education and city government,” he said. “And then a tremendous demand within the business community for services has allowed us to grow over the last eight to nine years.”
Nine years after joining the Fremont community, GPC is now serving about 150 businesses, a number Foje said is continuing to grow.
“They’ve been very supportive of the investments that we’ve made,” he said. “They have a tremendous need for reliable services, which we’ve been able to provide.”
Currently, GPC is undergoing two tiers of projects going on in Fremont, the first being continued construction of fiber-optic wires to cover business and industrial areas of the city.
But with the new residential services, Fremonters can use GPC’s internet service with speeds up to one gigabyte, phone service and GPC iTV, a streaming television app that can be accessed through multiple devices.
Foje said GPC plans on offering its services to a little more than 500 homes in newer areas of construction in Fremont.
“And then we’re also beginning to serve apartment buildings; approximately over 500 apartment units are going to become our customers as well,” he said. “So we’re reaching out to about 1,000 households in Fremont initially.”
Having been in Fremont for nine years, Foje said GPC views itself as a very important part of the community, with more than 100 employees that live or work in or near the city.
“So we have a significant number of employees, which not only provides customer support but also, it’s a constant reminder of Fremont being an important community to our company,” he said.
Additionally, GPC works with the Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, in which one of its employees, Kelli Vondra, serves on its board of directors.
“So we really have tried to immerse ourselves in the community and understand what its needs are, what the goals of the community are and participate in ways that support those so that Fremont can continue to have the great success that it’s had,” Foje said.
With these relationships with the communities GPC serves, Marketing and Public Relations Director Laura Kocher said the teamwork has been mutually beneficial.
“It helps attract new businesses and new residents into the community, knowing that fiber services are available,” she said. “It can really be a help to the community to grow, and we’re happy to help do that in the communities we serve.”