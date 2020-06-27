Great Plains Communications to Acquire Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

Great Plains Communications announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation, a Southeastern Indiana-based provider.
“ETC is a well-run company with an impressive history and customer base, a talented and experienced workforce and tremendous growth potential,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Both companies align well with a very similar culture and history and share a common mission of delivering an exceptional customer experience. For all of these reasons, we are excited to work together as we merge into one united team. With the backing and support from our partners at Grain Management, we will be positioned well for future strategic expansion and success.”
Grain Management, LLC is an investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with headquarters in Washington, D.C. Grain has additional offices in New York City and Sarasota, FL.
Great Plains Communications is a telecommunications provider with a privately-owned 11,500-mile fiber network touching 11 states in the Midwest. The company has offices in Blair and Omaha.
ETC has been serving communities in Southeastern Indiana with residential and business services for over 85 years. The family-owned company has a history of serving rural areas of the state, operating storefronts in Sunman, Batesville, Greensburg, Brookville and Liberty with a combined 90 employees living and working in the communities they serve.
The company delivers a suite of products and services that include high-speed internet, voice and video to more than 14,000 customers.
“On behalf of ETC, we are thrilled to join the Great Plains Communications team. We share the same commitment to customer service, our communities and our employees,” Chad Miles, CEO of ETC, said. “I believe our combined effort along with the guidance of Grain Management will allow us to deliver a higher level of quality and innovation, further enhancing the customer experience.”
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, following customary regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.