Great Plains Communications to Acquire Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation

Great Plains Communications announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enhanced Telecommunications Corporation, a Southeastern Indiana-based provider.

“ETC is a well-run company with an impressive history and customer base, a talented and experienced workforce and tremendous growth potential,” said Todd Foje, CEO of Great Plains Communications. “Both companies align well with a very similar culture and history and share a common mission of delivering an exceptional customer experience. For all of these reasons, we are excited to work together as we merge into one united team. With the backing and support from our partners at Grain Management, we will be positioned well for future strategic expansion and success.”

Grain Management, LLC is an investor focused on the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with headquarters in Washington, D.C. Grain has additional offices in New York City and Sarasota, FL.

Great Plains Communications is a telecommunications provider with a privately-owned 11,500-mile fiber network touching 11 states in the Midwest. The company has offices in Blair and Omaha.