Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group to host two-day sale on unused construction materials

The 2019 Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group is looking to offload leftover construction materials donated to help during the 2019 floods.

On Friday and Saturday, the group will host a sale at its warehouse on 935 Schnieder St. to clear out the remaining unused construction materials. The materials include leftover carpet, tile and siding scraps that were not used in previous projects.

Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala said the county needs to re-possess the warehouse currently being used to house the leftover materials.

Since the March 2019 floods, Dodge County has allowed the Fremont Area United Way to utilize the space to store donated supplies meant to be used for the reconstruction of homes damaged by the floods.

“We have been using this warehouse in order to store things such as carpet, tile, siding, trim and insulation, things that have been going out into the community in the almost two years that we’ve been in recovery from the March 2019 floods” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fiala said contractors often have their own supplies specific to the project at hand, making it difficult for them to utilize the remaining scraps at the warehouse.