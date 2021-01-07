Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group to host two-day sale on unused construction materials

The 2019 Greater Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group is looking to offload leftover construction materials donated to help during the 2019 floods.
On Friday and Saturday, the group will host a sale at its warehouse on 935 Schnieder St. to clear out the remaining unused construction materials. The materials include leftover carpet, tile and siding scraps that were not used in previous projects.
Fremont Area United Way Executive Director Christy Fiala said the county needs to re-possess the warehouse currently being used to house the leftover materials.
Since the March 2019 floods, Dodge County has allowed the Fremont Area United Way to utilize the space to store donated supplies meant to be used for the reconstruction of homes damaged by the floods.
“We have been using this warehouse in order to store things such as carpet, tile, siding, trim and insulation, things that have been going out into the community in the almost two years that we’ve been in recovery from the March 2019 floods” she said.
Fiala said contractors often have their own supplies specific to the project at hand, making it difficult for them to utilize the remaining scraps at the warehouse.
“It’s just time to clean out the warehouse and return that to the county,” she said. “We are still doing a lot of flood recovery work, but it’s not with volunteers utilizing the items in the warehouse.
The sale will be a freewill donation, with all funds going toward flood recovery efforts, Fiala said.
Any remaining items not sold during the two-day sale will still be distributed to the community as needed. However, Fiala said any items that are no longer useful to anyone will be discarded.
Fiala reiterated that recovery efforts in the community are not over simply because construction materials are being sold.
“We are not complete, as a community, in recovery from the flood of 2019,” she said. “We are still working on that and should folks need help, help continues to be available for individuals, families and households recovering from the floods. Simply clearing out our warehouse does not end the help for the community.”