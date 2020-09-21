× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grief support group set for October

A grief support group is scheduled for Thursdays, Oct. 1, 8 and 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child, or friend.

There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, call 402-727-3663.

Garage sale to benefit Scribner celebration

Scribner will be hosting a community garage sale.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 26-27, at the old Scribner Grade office and Dostal Heating and Plumbing in Scribner.

All proceeds will be used for Scribner’s 150th celebration scheduled for summer 2021.

