Grief support group to be offered in December

A Grief Support Group is scheduled for Thursdays, Dec, 2 and 9, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child, or friend.

Participants are asked to wear a mask and appropriately distance themselves while in the building. There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, call 402-727-3663.

