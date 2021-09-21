 Skip to main content
Grief support group to be offered in October
Grief support group to be offered in October

Local News

A grief support group is scheduled for Thursdays, Oct. 7, 14 and 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on the third floor of Methodist Fremont Health’s Health Park Plaza.

The group is open to anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one – whether that is a spouse, parent, child, or friend.

There is no charge to attend and refreshments will be provided. For more information or to register, call 402-727-3663 or visit bestcare.org.

