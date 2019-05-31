After years in the making ground was broken on the first homes to be built in the Gallery 23 East development on Thursday.
The Home Company officially broke ground on its “Gallery 23 brownstones” development within Gallery 23 East during a ceremony held at Fremont Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.
The groundbreaking ceremony was originally set to be held at Gallery 23 East—located just east of the Highway 30/U.S. 275 interchange—but had to be moved indoors due to wet conditions at the building site.
The Gallery 23 brownstones will be a series of attached townhomes featuring two-car garages, open concept floorplans, three bendrooms and square footages raning from 1,100-1,700 square feet.
“The groundbreaking of this community has been a long time coming and we are all extremely excited,” Dave Vogtman of The Home Company said. “Everybody knows that the floods here and everything that has happened in Fremont has taken a huge toll. With all the devastation there is also opportunity and that’s why we are here today is starting the next step and chapter in Fremont.”
According to Vogtman, the groundbreaking had been planned for earlier in the year, but flooding in March pushed back the plans laid forth by Boyer Young—the parent company of The Home Company.
“Boyer Young planned to introduce the brownstone-style townhomes earlier in the year prior to the extensive flooding in and around Fremont, Omaha and Nebraska as a whole,” he said. “Now that we’ve assessed the damage, I think this affordable and desirable product is just what homeowners need.”
Boyer Young purchased the land from Mike and Bill Cosentino, the developer pair behind Gallery 23 East, which is planned to feature retail and commercial business spaces as well as multifamily and single-family housing.
Gallery 23 East will also be the new home to RTG Medical, which is planning the construction of a $16 million 54,000 square foot headquarter building at the site.
“We welcomed the Gallery 23 East development in 2017 and in addition to all of the neighborhood amenities that it’s bringing, we are so excited to add another housing option to the growing community of Fremont. I hope this will continue drawing people to the area,” Mayor Scott Getzchman said.
The Gallery 23 brownstones will have two product types with varying floorplan square footages. Depending on the floorplan and finishes, prices will range from $179,900 up to $220,000.
The “brownstone” concept being implemented at Gallery 23 East was originally started by the Hubbell Realty Company based out of Des Moines.
Hubbell Realty recently acquired Boyer Young and The Home Company as part of an effort to move into the Omaha and eastern Nebraska housing market.
“This is a concept we first introduced in the Des Moines area in 2007 and it is about really about lifestyle,” Rachel Flint, Vice President of Hubbell Homes, said. “What we are finding is that the millenials, gen X’ers and even empty nesters the one thing they don’t want to spend their time doing anymore is yardwork. This is a wonderful concept for that because you don’t have to worry about whether or not the driveway is shoveled in the morning.”
Flint also said that the plan for the Gallery 23 brownstones is to start with the construction of 14 townhomes which are expected to be available for purchase later this fall.