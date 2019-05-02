The much-discussed SunRidge Place development moved closer to reality as developer Don Peterson & Associates held a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of the new subdivision on Thursday.
“Today is a big day for us and a milestone for Fremont,” Don Peterson & Associates President Jennifer Bixby said at the ceremony. “It is a result of a collaborative effort, hard work and coordination by many organizations.”
During the ceremony, Don Peterson & Associates’ announced that the first phase of the approximately 60 acre development is set to begin shortly with the construction of four office buildings, ten townhome lots, and 44 single-family residences priced in the $200,000 range on the site in east Fremont.
“It is hard to believe that in a short time this field will be buzzing with construction,” Bixby said.
The entire development is bordered by Military Avenue to the North, Jack Sutton Drive to the South, Johnson Road to the East and Luther Road to the West, putting future residents in walking distance to schools, parks and churches.
When it is all said and done, the multi-use development will include apartments, townhomes and duplexes to the south along Jack Sutton Drive, with single family houses along the northern border of Military Avenue and a small area of commercial space in the northeast corner of the property.
During the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Scott Getzschman spoke on behalf of the city, emphasizing the new development’s role in addressing a housing shortage in Fremont and greater Dodge County.
“The development fills many of the needs that were outlined in the recent housing study,” he said. “Over the years Don Peterson & Associates has been at the forefront working not only on our housing needs but being instrumental in the overall economic growth, impact and development of our community.”
The housing study Getzschman was referring to is a countywide housing study completed in 2017 by Hanna:Keelan Associates, P.C., which highlighted the housing needs throughout the county and city over the next five years.
Countywide, the study called for 1,508 new homes to be built — 786 owner-owned and 722 rental property. In Fremont, the total number of properties needed according to the study is 1,194 — 560 owner-owned and 634 rentals.
The study was brought together by city and county leadership, the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, Greater Fremont Development Council and Fremont Area Community Foundation.
“All of us here are aware of Fremont’s housing shortage, and we acknowledge the vision of city leaders for smart controlled development balanced with the strong need for growth in the housing sector,” Bixby said. “We share this vision and are excited for the variety of housing options coming to Fremont which includes SunRidge Place.”
SunRidge Place is one of several mixed-use housing development planned to be built in the community in the near future with Morningside Pointe and Morningside Crossing along Morningside Road, and Gallery 23 just east of Fremont on Highway 30 also coming to fruition.
“This is an opportunity for our community to continue to grow,” GFDC Executive Director Garry Clark said. “We understand that we are at a place in our community where growth is important, its possible and its needed—and we have an opporutnity to change lives by building homes.”
After completing the first phase of development in SunRidge Place, the subdivision is planned to include two more phases which will provide housing throughout the entire 60 acre field that currently sits south of Military Avenue and north of the Lon D. Wright Power Plant in east Fremont.
While the entire process is expected to take at least a few years, Don Peterson & Associates’ Marlin Brabec says the overall plan includes approximately 240 units of apartments, 75 townhomes, 46 duplexes and 112 single family homes.
Don Peterson & Associates’ past developments include Brentwood Park, Heatherwood, Towne Square, Day Acres and Day Acres East.