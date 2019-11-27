Mary Flies has good memories of the St. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar.
Flies recalls the year the late Mary Reynolds offered to play the piano during the annual event. People enjoyed the Christmas songs she played.
“She was known by everybody and anybody in Fremont,” Flies added. “And that was special because she wasn’t a member of St. Patrick, but she was willing to donate her time.”
Area residents have a chance to make more memories during the event this year.
The public is invited to the Christmas bazaar, set from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 in Delaney Hall in the church at 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont.
Activities during the annual Christmas bazaar begin with morning coffee and sweet rolls from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the church family room.
A luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Delaney Hall. It will feature a roast pork dinner for $10 or sloppy joe sandwich meal for $7.
The Christmas Shop — also in Delaney Hall — will have live music. New and gently used Christmas items will be available for purchase in the shop.
You have free articles remaining.
Baked goods, cookies, candy and raffle items will be in the narthex. Raffle items include: a Nativity set; praying angel; quilted Nativity wall hanging; Nebraska-themed wine basket; and a wooden crucifix made from pew wood from the old St. Patrick Church.
Flies, who is president of the women’s group, also said Bergan eighth-graders will have upscale recycling projects for sale in the Delaney Hall entrance.
The women’s group helps provide support for causes such as LifeHouse, an emergency shelter which provides case management and Life Skills classes. The women’s group also donates funds to buy snacks for The Hope Center for Kids in Fremont and also supports an IXIM minister in Guatemala.
In addition, the group provides funeral lunches for members when their loved ones died.
It takes care of liturgical items such as cleaning of vestments and altar server robes.
Flies said the group also has bought furniture for different rooms in the church as needed. The church on the east end of Fremont was dedicated in 2001 and will be 18 years old in a couple of weeks.
She encourages people to stop by the bazaar.
“We hope they come so they can get an early start on their Christmas shopping and enjoy the day with their friends,” she said.