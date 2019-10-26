It’s an opportunity to have your pet blessed and to have its toenails trimmed.
And it’s a chance to help provide someone with a much-needed therapy dog.
On Sunday, four Eastern Star chapters are joining forces to host an event designed to raise funds for service and therapy dogs.
The public is invited to the “Fundraiser for Fido” from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children, 2415 N. Main St., in Fremont.
Dyann Jackson of DJ’s Pet Care will be on hand to offer nail trims for dogs for a $10 donation.
There also will be homemade treats available and an opportunity to have pets blessed, said Diane Wilson, who’s helping to organize the fundraiser.
The Eastern Star supports qualified Nebraska organizations that train and provide therapy and service dogs to those in need.
“I hope that folks come out to support this service and therapy dog project, because it will give us the ability to help someone get back their independence, their freedom and their ability to enjoy life,” Wilson said. “Our donations to a qualified service dog provider will help provide a service dog to a special someone and that dog will make an extraordinary difference in their lives.”
Wilson said the funds are not earmarked for one specific organization, but rather will go where there is a need within the state.
“The cost to raise, train and place a service dog is approximately $25,000,” Wilson said. “We are excited about being a part of this project, because the Order of the Eastern Star recently committed to promoting Service Dogs as our permanent, primary identifying charity.”
In addition, FurEver Home, Inc. and the Dodge County Humane Society, have been invited to join the event.
“They will have some of their adoptable dogs with them,” Wilson said. “And we will be recognizing them for their service to our area especially during the spring floods.”