Group reaches potential rate settlement with Northern Natural Gas

The Gas Customer Group and its firms have been working with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and Northern, Newton said.

“They’ve had numerous meetings with Northern and with the FERC staff,” he said. “Because this was filed with the FERC, there were three-party meetings trying to see if we couldn’t reach a compromise before we actually have to go to hearings for FERC.”

With the meetings, Newton said the groups were able to reach a settlement agreement. He said he expects to see the new rates put in place for the month of May.

“Then they’ll go back, and then because these new rates that we settled on are slightly less than their interim rates, they’ll give us a credit,” he said. “So we’ll be able to credit the customers some of this money that we paid for the first four months of the year.”

Although the city doesn’t have a specific number as to how much ratepayers will save, Newton said the math will be worked on this week to find out. But with gas prices being so low, he said payers are in a lucky place.