Group to interview owner's rep for expansion project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board heard about book sales and the expansion project during a Monday night meeting.

Tina Walker, library director, said the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library plan to have their next book sale in March 2021. One didn’t take place last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave’s Drive-In Liquor in Fremont, which sells books to raise money for the library, continues to take in about $1,000 a month in sales.

“It’s been amazing,” Walker said. “I can’t thank him enough.”

The Friends group also plans to have a Pop Up Book Nook sale on Labor Day weekend. Times are 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 on the west side of the library, 1030 N. Broad St. Cash only will be accepted. Suggested donations are $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books.

Walker said people have been cleaning out their houses and want to donate items, but the library can’t take any more.

“We have no place to put them,” she said. “I feel bad. I really do.”

Would-be book donors are being directed to the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, the Salvation Army and LifeHouse, Walker said.