Group to interview owner's rep for expansion project

Members of the Keene Memorial Library Advisory Board heard about book sales and the expansion project during a Monday night meeting.
Tina Walker, library director, said the Friends of the Keene Memorial Library plan to have their next book sale in March 2021. One didn’t take place last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dave’s Drive-In Liquor in Fremont, which sells books to raise money for the library, continues to take in about $1,000 a month in sales.
“It’s been amazing,” Walker said. “I can’t thank him enough.”
The Friends group also plans to have a Pop Up Book Nook sale on Labor Day weekend. Times are 1-4 p.m. Sept. 5 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 6 on the west side of the library, 1030 N. Broad St. Cash only will be accepted. Suggested donations are $1 for hardback books and 50 cents for paperback books.
Walker said people have been cleaning out their houses and want to donate items, but the library can’t take any more.
“We have no place to put them,” she said. “I feel bad. I really do.”
Would-be book donors are being directed to the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, the Salvation Army and LifeHouse, Walker said.
Walker also updated the board on plans to interview an owner’s rep, someone educated to handle construction projects from start to finish.
A committee has been formed for the interview process. Committee members include: Larry Jirsak, advisory board chairman; Walker; Denise Kay, president of the Friends group; Laura England-Biggs, youth services librarian; Garry Clark, president and CEO of the Greater Fremont Development Council; and Dave Goedeken, director of public works for the City of Fremont.
Plans are to conduct interviews for the position on Aug. 27. The committee will decide which person to hire as the owner’s rep.
There are four candidates.
“It’s basically somebody with construction knowledge who will serve on our behalf to represent our needs and make sure we’re getting everything out of this project that we need,” Walker said. “They don’t work for the architect. They don’t work for the construction company. They work for us.”
The library is working on an estimated $10 million project that would add a two-story expansion to the east of the current building on Broad Street.
