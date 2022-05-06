 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guided tours to be offered at Fremont Opera House

Fremont Opera House

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will be offering guided tours at noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in conjunction with the Fremont Area Big Give. 

 FILE PHOTO

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will be open for guided tours at noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in conjunction with the Fremont Area Big Give.

Everyone is invited to see this historical building up close and personal.

