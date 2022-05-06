Guided tours to be offered at Fremont Opera House

The Fremont Opera House at 541 N. Broad St. will be open for guided tours at noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, in conjunction with the Fremont Area Big Give.
Everyone is invited to see this historical building up close and personal.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
