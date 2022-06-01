 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guitarist to perform at library

Exterior of library
Courtesy photo

Claude Bourbon plays a variety of styles of music on his guitar.

He’s known throughout Europe and the United States for his performances said to take blues, Spanish and classical styles into uncharted territories.

Now, the musician is coming to Fremont. Bourbon will perform, starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St.

The Friends of Keene Memorial Library group is hosting the event, which is free and open to the public.

“I’m really excited to hear Claude Bourbon perform,” Laura England-Biggs, library director, told the Tribune. “He hasn’t been able to travel for a couple of years due to the pandemic.”

England-Biggs appreciates the musician’s talent.

“His playing style is so unique and eclectic, there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

Bourbon’s style incorporates all five fingers on each hand, independently, but in unison, the library said in a prepared statement. His plucking, picking and strumming takes place at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur.

Many people in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States have enjoyed his music and many audience members return repeatedly to his performances.

Some of Bourbon’s influences include: Paco De Lucia; Deep Purple’s Richie Blackmore; Joaquin Rodrigo and Johann Sebastian Bach.

Bourbon has played at numerous venues including Glastonbury Festival and Colne Great British & Blues Festival and shared the stage with countless musicians including Calvin Russell and Charlie Morgan.

For more information about the event, contact England-Biggs at the library at 402-727-2694.

