Habitat for Humanity crowns Mr. and Mrs. Habitat for online fundraiser

Despite its sponsors and contestants staying home, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity crowned its first Mr. and Mrs. Habitat Saturday.
“We had postponed it to July, and then as time moved along, we realized we probably would not be able to do an in-person event with hundreds of people, even in July,” Executive Director Joy McKay said. “And we didn’t want to go much later in the year with the event, so that’s when we decided to make it a virtual event, which is what we ended up doing.”
John and Libby Headid were crowned at the nonprofit’s online Mr. and Mrs. Habitat Pageant. Other contestants included Scott and Christina Meyer, Garry and Tina Clark and Ben and Amanda Hutton.
“We are very excited that we were able to help out the Habitat for Humanity,” Libby Headid said. “It was a lot of fun and kind of cool to see how many friends and family and people in the community voted and gave to the event.”
Contestants were voted for through auctions and donations, raising more than $20,000 for the nonprofit, which provides affordable housing for the Fremont area.
For the past three years, the Habitat for Humanity has held fundraisers as “Beams and Dreams.” For six years before that, it crowned a Mr. Habitat, which was brought back and expanded for couples for this year.
The fundraiser was initially scheduled to take place on April 4 at Midland University, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While previous banquets took place on a single night, this year’s event occurred several days starting on June 10. Videos and livestreams were released on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
On the first day, the contestants introduced themselves and explained why they were participating in the fundraiser. Headid, who is an associate broker and director of branding at Don Peterson and Associates, said she leaped at the opportunity to take part in the event.
“Of course, any time we get asked to do anything like that, if it gives back to the community, I just say yes and then I let John know,” she said.
On Thursday, the fundraiser released videos of the contestants performing various talents. While the original event would have them performing on stage, they were instead recorded and posted online.
For the Headids, the couple wore construction outfits in a construction zone and danced to a parody of Silento’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” — changed to “watch me roof, watch me nail nail.”
“We just had to get creative with it, and a board member from the Habitat came and spent the evening with us while we did all of our videos,” Headid said.
During the course of the fundraiser, participants were able to donate money and bid for auction items, choosing which couple would get their money. The Headids won with more than $6,000 raised for the nonprofit.
The auctions were held online through Qtego, which allowed for people to receive text notifications if they were outbid.
“You can also go in and set a maximum bid, so if the bid’s $30, but I’m willing to go up to $100, I can set that,” McKay said. “And if somebody else bids, they’re told that there’s a maximum bid.”
Habitat for Humanity was also able to raise money with the event’s table sponsors and corporate sponsors, which included First National Bank of Omaha, The Best Mix 105.5 and Big Dog 98.9/1340.
“I contacted them all, and they were all willing to leave it as a donation, which is wonderful,” McKay said. “But then they could designate it for a couple, and so every one of those dollars went in for a vote for them.”
On Saturday evening, the voting was closed and a livestream was held from Milady Coffeehouse. Taylor Henrickson from Sound Tailor Audio assisted with the sound and livestream.
After a few words from McKay and Habitat Board of Directors President Casey Vaughan, videos were played of the contestants taking part in a group dance and of a Habitat homeowner telling her story.
Meanwhile, two Habitat for Humanity staff members headed to the winners’ house while the contestants sat in on a Zoom meeting. After bringing the meeting into the livestream, the staff members went live and rang the Headids’ doorbell.
“We didn’t let anybody know till the very end then who had won, McKay said. “But all our contestants were amazing, just that they stuck with it through all of those changes and everything they had to do differently than what they had planned. So they were all incredible.”
The Headids were having a mini party at her home with neighbors and friends when they received the news.
“So it was kind of loud in our house to be able to hear the doorbell,” Headid said. “But I actually saw on Zoom first that it was our front door, and then ran to the door, and there they were.”
With the online pageant, McKay said having it during the course of several days was a benefit for building excitement.
“We tried to have fun with it, so it helped having it over those days to build it up,” she said. “Of course, the expenses were also less for us because we didn’t have to pay for meals or rentals of all the equipment, tables and all that stuff we needed.”
But Headid said she and her husband had a great time taking part in the fundraiser, even with it being held online.
“Thank you to the Fremont community and to all the other contestants,” she said. “It was fun watching them, and they were all well-deserving also.”
With funds running lower than normal with the Habitat for Humanity’s HomeStore briefly closing, McKay said she was extremely pleased to have seen the fundraiser take place this year.
“I just want to say thank you to our contestants, to everybody that participated, to people that donated, either donating items for the silent auction or donating by purchasing items,” she said. “I think the event was a success, and we couldn’t have done it without all the help from community members.”
