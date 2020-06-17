Habitat for Humanity crowns Mr. and Mrs. Habitat for online fundraiser

After a few words from McKay and Habitat Board of Directors President Casey Vaughan, videos were played of the contestants taking part in a group dance and of a Habitat homeowner telling her story.

Meanwhile, two Habitat for Humanity staff members headed to the winners’ house while the contestants sat in on a Zoom meeting. After bringing the meeting into the livestream, the staff members went live and rang the Headids’ doorbell.

“We didn’t let anybody know till the very end then who had won, McKay said. “But all our contestants were amazing, just that they stuck with it through all of those changes and everything they had to do differently than what they had planned. So they were all incredible.”

The Headids were having a mini party at her home with neighbors and friends when they received the news.

“So it was kind of loud in our house to be able to hear the doorbell,” Headid said. “But I actually saw on Zoom first that it was our front door, and then ran to the door, and there they were.”

With the online pageant, McKay said having it during the course of several days was a benefit for building excitement.