Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers, nominations for Veterans Day yard work

“So we thought with winter coming up, maybe there were some people that just didn’t get around to getting their yards cleaned up prior to winter, or maybe we might have a disabled veteran that just can’t do those types of things,” she said. “So we are hoping to put together groups, and hopefully, we get a good response of people nominating friends, neighbors, family to put us to work that week.”

Although the initial plan was to just have work on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Schuller said Habitat decided to make the event a weeklong project to give flexibility with weather.

Lunch will be provided to volunteers on Wednesday. If the project gets enough volunteers and nominees, Schuller said groups can pick a specific day that works for them to help out.

“If we have a group, let’s say a business wants to do a volunteer yard cleanup and they’re only available in the evening, then I would be able to schedule that, too,” she said. “We’re pretty flexible as far as our volunteering, we’ll take what we can get.”

The work done with the project will range from household to household, as Schuller said Habitat is open to a variety of tasks.