Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers, nominations for Veterans Day yard work

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity will be giving back to area veterans next month with volunteer yard cleanups.
The Veteran Appreciation Project will take place the week of Veterans Day, from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13. Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers and veterans whose yards are in need.
To nominate a veteran, visit http://bit.ly/VeteranAppreciation or email kesha@fremonthabitat.org. Volunteers can email marin@fremonthabitat.org or kesha@fremonthabitat.org.
Kesha Schuller, family services manager and veteran coordinator for Habitat, said she was approached earlier this year to not only have a Veterans Build, but to work with area veterans as well.
After conducing research, Schuller said she applied for Fremont Habitat to become a veteran affiliate, which requires the nonprofit to have an event honoring, educating or employing veterans.
“We’re required to do some type of project for veterans like, we have a veteran to volunteer here regularly, so we could do something as simple as buying them doughnuts or something,” she said. “But it being our first year, since we don’t have a Veterans Build going on this year, we just wanted to do something a little bit different.”
Schuller said as Habitat was tossing multiple ideas around, they wanted to keep the event home-based, as that’s the main focus of the nonprofit.
“So we thought with winter coming up, maybe there were some people that just didn’t get around to getting their yards cleaned up prior to winter, or maybe we might have a disabled veteran that just can’t do those types of things,” she said. “So we are hoping to put together groups, and hopefully, we get a good response of people nominating friends, neighbors, family to put us to work that week.”
Although the initial plan was to just have work on Veterans Day on Nov. 11, Schuller said Habitat decided to make the event a weeklong project to give flexibility with weather.
Lunch will be provided to volunteers on Wednesday. If the project gets enough volunteers and nominees, Schuller said groups can pick a specific day that works for them to help out.
“If we have a group, let’s say a business wants to do a volunteer yard cleanup and they’re only available in the evening, then I would be able to schedule that, too,” she said. “We’re pretty flexible as far as our volunteering, we’ll take what we can get.”
The work done with the project will range from household to household, as Schuller said Habitat is open to a variety of tasks.
“Some of the things I had just thought in mind was maybe the last mow of the year or cleaning up leaves and sticks or trimming hedges, maybe there’s just a lot of trash in the yard,” she said. “It could just be a lot of getting it ready for winter, is kind of what we were looking at.”
With this being Fremont Habitat’s first year with assisting veterans, Schuller said she’s thankful for being able to see what the needs in the community are and is looking forward to the Veterans Build, which will hopefully kick off in 2021 with the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition.
“So this is just a way to kind of help us get our program out there and letting everybody know that Habitat does support our local veterans,” she said. “And we want to be involved in that, and we want them to become involved with us as well.”
