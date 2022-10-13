Habitat for Humanity selling T-shirts to promote new veterans build initiative

Habitat for Humanity is launching a veterans build program.

Veterans Build is Habitat for Humanity’s national initiative to provide housing solutions, volunteer, and employment opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families.

Veterans Build is a platform to empower local affiliated organizations to take an active role in mobilizing and serving their military and veteran communities in Habitat’s local and international missions.

To raise aware for the program, Habitat is promoting RED Fridays, which stands for Remember Everyone Deployed. At any given time, the United States has 250,000 military members deployed and wearing red on Fridays is a way for local businesses and individuals to show their support for families making sacrifices.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is selling T-shirts to raise money for its Veterans Build Initiative on a preorder basis to keep everything local. T-shirts can be ordered at: https://bit.ly/3rsgkgl. The first cutoff for T-shirt orders is Oct. 16 so D&T Shirtified can have them available for both events in November.

A veteran yard clean up and roof replacement event will take place on Nov. 4 while a RED Pub Crawl is set for Nov. 11 in downtown Fremont.