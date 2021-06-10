Habitat for Humanity taking aluminum cans for national grant competition

By collecting cans from the Fremont community, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity could receive up to a $10,000 grant.
From now until December, Fremont Habitat will take aluminum cans as part of a collaboration between Habitat International and Novelis, said Marin Laferla, community outreach and volunteer coordinator.
“We just got contacted for a grant opportunity, and it was kind of like a first-come, first-serve situation to apply for it,” she said. “And so there’s 140 affiliates across the U.S. competing kind of in a contest to see who can collect the most aluminum cans.”
The Habitat affiliate that collects the most cans will receive a $10,000 grant. Second place will receive $5,000, while third will get $2,500.
“We’ll have two reports that we’ll have to do in September and the other in November,” Laferla said. “So we’ll take them to probably All Metals, and then we’ll have to report for the grant how many pounds of cans, and then they’ll recycle them for us.”
Those interested in giving aluminum cans for the competition can bring them to the recycling bin at Habitat’s HomeStore at 701 E. Dodge St.
“It’s currently inside, but we’re hoping to make a more permanent outside one that they can drop them off,” Laferla said. “So they can just bring us their cans, and also we do have recycling bins that we can give out to businesses.”
Additionally, Laferla said Habitat also plans on having its recycling bins at various community events, including John C. Fremont Days in July.
Not only will the competition help raise money for Habitat for Humanity, Laferla said it will also help promote recycling.
“I think it’s just a chance to get the whole community involved and just bettering our communities through building affordable homes,” she said, “and also through trying to keep our parks clean and trying to just keep our community a beautiful place to live as well.”