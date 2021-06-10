Habitat for Humanity taking aluminum cans for national grant competition

By collecting cans from the Fremont community, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity could receive up to a $10,000 grant.

From now until December, Fremont Habitat will take aluminum cans as part of a collaboration between Habitat International and Novelis, said Marin Laferla, community outreach and volunteer coordinator.

“We just got contacted for a grant opportunity, and it was kind of like a first-come, first-serve situation to apply for it,” she said. “And so there’s 140 affiliates across the U.S. competing kind of in a contest to see who can collect the most aluminum cans.”

The Habitat affiliate that collects the most cans will receive a $10,000 grant. Second place will receive $5,000, while third will get $2,500.

“We’ll have two reports that we’ll have to do in September and the other in November,” Laferla said. “So we’ll take them to probably All Metals, and then we’ll have to report for the grant how many pounds of cans, and then they’ll recycle them for us.”

Those interested in giving aluminum cans for the competition can bring them to the recycling bin at Habitat’s HomeStore at 701 E. Dodge St.