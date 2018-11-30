The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity will be hosting a holiday open house, inviting the public to come down to its office and learn more about the non-profit.
The open house will take place on Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the organization’s office at 701 east Dodge Street.
The organization’s HomeStore will be open for the event, offering an affordable array furniture, appliances, dish sets, vacuum cleaners and more.
In addition, the event will feature snacks, cider, hot cocoa and a visit from Santa Claus.
“It’s just an open house, we’re just hoping for a fun, relaxing evening,” said Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Joy McKay. “It’s just so people, if they have not been to the store they can come check it out. We’re hoping to have a couple of our habitat families there that can maybe answer questions about what they’ve gone through, and all the staff will be here so they can answer questions that anybody might have about Habitat.”
Habitat for Humanity helps families in need afford homes by building those homes with volunteer labor. The future homeowners must also contribute a certain number of hours of labor themselves, working alongside volunteers.
Through events like the open house, Habitat hopes to recruit volunteers, check out the HomeStore and also provide information to families who may be interested in applying for a home.
“I think the best part about volunteering for habitat is that you get to work side by side with the future homeowners, and that’s not something you can say at a lot of places that you volunteer at, that you get to work side by side with them.
The group has never hosted a holiday open house before said McKay, who said she hoped that the event would help “celebrate the Christmas season and celebrate all of our blessings that we have at Habitat.”
The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.