For the past 25 years, Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has been helping local families build and buy affordable houses throughout the community.
When it came time to plan for its silver anniversary, the local non-profit opted to skip a party and celebrate by doing what it does best: building houses.
“We were going to do this big party and celebrate, but after talking about it with our board and everybody we decided to just do what we are here to do as a celebration,” Habitat Executive Director Joy McKay said. “So we’re doing three days of building.”
Along with a host of local volunteers, Habitat has been feverishly working on three homes slated for completion this year since Thursday, as part of what the organization is calling Build Blitz.
“The Build Blitz is really just that, a blitz of building,” McKay said.
The Blitz is still a celebration, of course—including complimentary T-shirts for everyone who helps out, and the quarter-century milestone will still be commemorated with cake on Saturday.
Volunteers on each of the three days of building have also been provided lunch by Kiwanis and Valmont Industries, who is sponsoring the entire event.
The event also included a Habitat staff work day, where employees of the organization also got outside and pitched in on construction on the three houses currently underway.
McKay also worked to get other local non-profits involved in the event.
“I challenged local non-profits to come out and help us build, and several directors really stepped up and helped us out,” she said.
Employees from The Bridge, Low Income Ministry and Rebuilding Together all worked on various days of the three day event.
McKay says that Rebuilding Together Executive Director Brad Wiese has been particularly helpful.
“He knows a lot more about construction than me,” she said. “He’s been kind of the crew leader over at the other house.”
During the three day event, more than 60 expected volunteers have been working on various tasks at three houses, at at 520 E. 5th Street, 806 W. 9th Street and 1351 N. Maxwell, including framing the entire structure on 9th Street and painting and putting in flooring on 5th Street.
Members of the Americorps NCCC Oak 2 Team also spent the first two days of Build Blitz working on the new houses. The team of 8 has spent the summer assisting Habitat as well as Rebuilding Together with various community projects.
“I’m excited to be giving a home and a safe space to the good people of Fremont,” Edwin Salamo, AmeriCorps NCCC team leader, said. “I feel like the work accomplished will be fulfilling to the team, not just because we are helping individuals in the short term, but in the long run as well.”
With 81 houses built in 25 years—an average of a little more than 3 houses per year—McKay believes that the organization offers more than just structures to live in.
This last year’s batch of three homes brought out 200 volunteers who logged over 3,300 hours on construction sites. It also provided homes for the families of Miguel and Blanca Peralta; Edy Garcia and Elsa Mejia; and Ashley Peyton.
“I think we build homes, but that’s not what we’re really building,” McKay said. “What we’re really building is hope for families. Stability and security and a future for those families.”
The final day of Habitat’s Build Blitz is Saturday, and according to McKay around 25 volunteers have already signed up to help with the building projects.
Those still interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up online at fremonthabitat.volunteerhub.com.