The Habitat homeowner just wanted to set the record straight.

Someone assumed that Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity had given her a free home.

“She responded very adamantly that the home was not free, that she was making her payments, that she purchased the home, and that she helped build the home,” said Joy McKay, FAHH executive director.

The woman, who’s lived in the home almost 20 years, will pay it off next year. She appreciates how homeownership has benefited her family.

After moving into the house, she was able to go back to school and now has a good job in the medical field. Today, her son is in college and her daughter, who’s had health issues, is working at a job she enjoys.

“(The homeowner) said they would not have made it if they had not had the stability of the house,” McKay said.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the local affiliate of a global, nonprofit, Christian-based organization that works to provide decent, affordable housing by constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes.

In light of its three-decade anniversary, the Fremont-based affiliate will host “Habitat Homecoming” on Saturday, April 22. The public is invited to the fundraising event.

The social hour starts at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and the event at 7 p.m. in Hopkins Arena on the Midland University campus. Cost is $65 per individual ticket or $750 for a table sponsorship for a table of eight people if purchased by Wednesday.

Tickets are available on the website at fremonthabitat.org or by coming to the office at 701 E. Dodge St., and paying with a check between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Wednesday. Those wishing make a general donation also may do so on the website or at the office.

The 2023 fundraiser is featuring five couples competing to see who will become the Homecoming King and Queen.

McKay said the couples have been working to raise money, because the largest portion of the scoring involves whomever raises the most funds before and during the event. Donors can vote for and contribute toward their favorite couple via the website.

The couples will participate in a talent contest in their formal wear.

FNBO is the event sponsor and First Lutheran Church is the corporate sponsor. Almost 30 businesses are table sponsors.

“We do get a lot of support from the community, which is wonderful,” she said. “What our contestants are doing is amazing.”

The couples are: Keith and Lisa Kramme; Scott and Tammy Barker; Ed and Kristine Steffensmeier; Daviaire and Sidney Dickerson; and Jeremy Prchal and Jessica Donahue Prchal.

Past pageant participants will help judge the event.

The fundraiser also includes a silent auction with items ranging from a large patio heater to gift certificates to restaurants. The silent is live so people can bid on the items via the website.

McKay said the 92 homes have been built since the Fremont area affiliate began in 1993.

“We’re working on two more right now and are looking to start a third this year as well,” McKay said.

In addition, the local Habitat affiliate has two home repair projects in process right now. Information about the nonprofit’s repair program can be found on its website.

McKay cites the importance of Habitat’s mission.

“We believe that everybody deserves a decent place to live so we partner with families in the community who could not otherwise afford to purchase a home,” McKay said.

She points out that Habitat families make mortgage payments.

“They just have zero percent interest so it makes the payments affordable,” she said.

Habitat families also are involved in what’s called sweat equity.

“If there’s one adult in the home, they have to put in 250 hours working on construction primarily. If there are two adults in the home, they have to put in 350 hours,” McKay said.

A family with a single adult can have some people help them with a limited number of hours.

In addition, Habitat conducts classes on home maintenance, budgeting, lawn care and other topics for homeowners.

“Habitat helps people give their families hope for the future, helps grow their assets – so it helps them financially – and puts them in a safer and more affordable living situation,” McKay said.

A survey of more than 400 Habitat Metro Denver Families indicate that children raised in a Habitat home are twice as likely to go to college, compared to the local average for similar demographic and economic groups.

Habitat Canada homeowners report an average 5.2% increase in income. They displayed improved health behavior and showed greater community engagement.

McKay said the local woman, who became a Habitat homeowner almost two decades ago, is very proud of having purchased her home.

“She was grateful for having a hand up, but she did not want a hand out,” McKay said.

The nonprofit plans to build more homes in the future.

“We’ll always need funding,” McKay said. “We could build a lot more homes if we had a lot more funding. We always need volunteers, especially on the construction site.”

McKay encourages the public to attend the fundraiser.

“We always have a great time at our fundraisers,” McKay said. “I would encourage people to support our contestants, because they are brave and deserving for what they’re doing to help this organization.”