Habitat HomeStore holding 'fall clean' with weekend sales

The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity’s HomeStore warehouse got a little lighter last weekend as the store held sales for its various items.
“Basically, we’re doing a fall cleanup so we can make room,” HomeStore Manager Deb Hart said. “Everyone is so giving with their donations, we just need to make more room.”
The HomeStore, located at 701 E. Dodge St., is a thrift store that provides funding for Habitat’s housing projects. It is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
The sale, which will be held again this weekend on Friday and Saturday, had even bigger numbers of people than before the pandemic, Hart said.
“We always had a line of probably eight people at a time waiting to check out,” she said. “Our financial numbers were definitely up this weekend.”
While the HomeStore warehouse has always been fairly full with its two storage areas in town, Hart said it has received “quite a few” more donations since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’ve always had a lot of items we haven’t been able to get out on the floor because we had quite a bit,” she said. “So then I just decided to have a huge sale on certain items that we do have quite a few of, and it’s been awesome.”
The event features sales on end tables, mirrors, headboards and footboards. This coming weekend, the sale will also feature interior doors for $15 and shutters.
“Those items are from larger companies that get an influx of items or they’re out-of-date,” she said. “And they just get them out of their warehouse and give them to us.”
After initially closing due to the pandemic on March 14, the HomeStore reopened its doors on June 5. Since then, Hart said the store has been slowly getting back to normal.
“When it’s really hot, people don’t want to shop as we’re not air conditioned in the store,” she said. “But sales are picking up, and I think people are getting a little more comfortable in shopping and wearing face masks and all that.”
While Hart said the HomeStore’s donated items didn’t change with the pandemic, she said appliances are in short supply there. But the store is always looking for a variety of items, she said.
“It’s amazing how you get something in, a piece of furniture in, and think, ‘This is never going to sell,’ but we’ll put it on the floor, and by golly, it goes,” Hart said. “So that saying of ‘what’s one person’s junk is another person’s treasure’ is so true.”
Hart said with new items every week, she’s hoping even more people will show up for the sale this weekend.
“I’m just so appreciative of the community and their support,” she said. “Keep the donations and keep coming in and buying, because it goes for such a wonderful cause.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.