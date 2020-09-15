Habitat HomeStore holding 'fall clean' with weekend sales

“Those items are from larger companies that get an influx of items or they’re out-of-date,” she said. “And they just get them out of their warehouse and give them to us.”

After initially closing due to the pandemic on March 14, the HomeStore reopened its doors on June 5. Since then, Hart said the store has been slowly getting back to normal.

“When it’s really hot, people don’t want to shop as we’re not air conditioned in the store,” she said. “But sales are picking up, and I think people are getting a little more comfortable in shopping and wearing face masks and all that.”

While Hart said the HomeStore’s donated items didn’t change with the pandemic, she said appliances are in short supply there. But the store is always looking for a variety of items, she said.

“It’s amazing how you get something in, a piece of furniture in, and think, ‘This is never going to sell,’ but we’ll put it on the floor, and by golly, it goes,” Hart said. “So that saying of ‘what’s one person’s junk is another person’s treasure’ is so true.”

Hart said with new items every week, she’s hoping even more people will show up for the sale this weekend.

“I’m just so appreciative of the community and their support,” she said. “Keep the donations and keep coming in and buying, because it goes for such a wonderful cause.”

