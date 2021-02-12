Habitat HomeStore receives cabinet donations from Lowe's, storage from Fremont Mall

About a month ago, McKay said the Lowe’s reached out to Habitat as they were removing their old displays to place new ones and offered to donate them. Deciding the HomeStore would be the best use for the donations, she said they gladly accepted.

“Then, we were having a difficult time figuring out a way to transport them here because they were all on pallets,” McKay said. “We had a truck, but we could only get one or two pallets at a time, so they ended up even using their delivery service to deliver them all to us over the next week.”

Having solved the issue of getting the cabinets to Fremont, McKay said Habitat was met with a new problem: where to place them. With so many cabinets, the HomeStore building was too small to house the donations.

However, McKay recalled a volunteer backpack-filling event held by the Fremont Area Community Foundation at the old Gordmans location in the Fremont Mall, which was attended by several Habitat employees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the event, Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers commented that the area would be a great space for other uses.