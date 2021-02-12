Habitat HomeStore receives cabinet donations from Lowe's, storage from Fremont Mall

From new kitchen cabinets to a place to store them, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is getting lots of love from the community.
In January, an Omaha Lowe’s Home Improvement location donated 17 kitchen cabinet sets, including countertops and sinks, from last year’s displays to Habitat’s HomeStore.
“They’re very good quality cabinets; They’re just not ones that Lowe’s is going to carry anymore,” Habitat Executive Director Joy McKay said. “But still, if you need to replace kitchen cabinets or put kitchen cabinets in, it’s a much better price than buying them new.”
Additionally, the Fremont Mall provided space for the HomeStore to store the cabinets while it sells them, while Hy-Vee assisted with the unloading process.
The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit that constructs housing for people in need. The organization has chapters in about 70 countries.
McKay said Habitat’s relationship with Lowe’s extends to the national level, with the two entities working closely together. The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity often works with the Lowe’s location at 3333 N. 147th St. in Omaha.
“They’ve been so good to us,” McKay said. “They helped us out with all kinds of stuff when we had the flood disaster, and they were just amazing at that point.”
About a month ago, McKay said the Lowe’s reached out to Habitat as they were removing their old displays to place new ones and offered to donate them. Deciding the HomeStore would be the best use for the donations, she said they gladly accepted.
“Then, we were having a difficult time figuring out a way to transport them here because they were all on pallets,” McKay said. “We had a truck, but we could only get one or two pallets at a time, so they ended up even using their delivery service to deliver them all to us over the next week.”
Having solved the issue of getting the cabinets to Fremont, McKay said Habitat was met with a new problem: where to place them. With so many cabinets, the HomeStore building was too small to house the donations.
However, McKay recalled a volunteer backpack-filling event held by the Fremont Area Community Foundation at the old Gordmans location in the Fremont Mall, which was attended by several Habitat employees.
During the event, Fremont Area Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa Diers commented that the area would be a great space for other uses.
“So we did talk to the mall about using that space, and they were awesome and are letting us use that space at no charge to us,” McKay said. “So it’s just amazing, that’s a huge donation as well.”
The mall allowed Habitat to use the 37,000-square-foot area. The cost to use the space and utilities, which has a retail value of more than $20,000, was donated to Habitat, as well as the community foundation for its event.
Felicia Pursche, marketing director and administrative assistant for DP Management, property management company for the Fremont Mall, said the donation is part of the mall’s community involvement efforts.
“Right now, we have empty bays that we’re more than willing to work with nonprofits, as well as the community to fill those spaces with tenants such as Habitat, who is doing awesome things for the community,” she said. “We want to support the community in any way we can, and that’s why we’re doing these events as well as supporting Habitat for Humanity and the Fremont Area Community Foundation.”
While unloading the new cabinets, McKay said although Habitat had a pallet jack, there wasn’t a forklift they could use.
“So Hy-Vee was generous enough to bring their forklift over, and their forklift driver was out there unloading them for us as well,” she said. “Several times in a day, he came over, and some of those days were not very warm, so that was huge as well that Hy-Vee was willing to do that.”
McKay said Habitat’s new cabinets have a wide range of pricing depending on what’s included.
“A lot of them have countertops as well, so we have several granite countertops that go with the sets,” she said. “And if they don’t sell as part of the set, then we’ll start piecing them out and selling them individually by piece.”
The HomeStore is showing the cabinets by appointment only. Reservations can be made by messaging them on Facebook, calling them at 402-298-5272, emailing info@fremonthabitat.org or visiting the HomeStore at 701 E. Dodge St. from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays or from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
“They would need to come in with a tape measure, because we don’t have them measured or anything,” McKay said. “They’re just set up so you can see them, and so they’d have to kind of know what they’re looking for and if it would fit in their space or not.”
As the HomeStore’s profits go toward Habitat’s construction and operating expenses, McKay encouraged people to help in any way they could.
“So if you can’t donate financially to Habitat, you can donate items to the HomeStore,” she said. “That comes back to Habitat, and it just all goes to the same purpose.”