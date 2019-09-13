Repairs will be made on some local homes due to a $23,000 State Farm grant.
Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity received the grant to help in repair of homes as part of the Nebraska Severe Winter Storm, Straight-line Winds and Flooding Disaster recovery.
On Sept. 21, Habitat for Humanity, State Farm and Midland University students will work together to make the repairs.
Habitat has been working on flood recovery and repairs since mid-March.
It’s a key member of the Dodge County Long-Term Recovery Group and – most recently – has been working to repair homes of flood disaster survivors.
“Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity is excited to receive this grant from State Farm to assist us in our flood recovery efforts,” said Joy McKay, Habitat’s executive director, adding, “The work is really just beginning. This grant will help us with some of the related expenses. We are truly grateful!”
Ed Woods, HR director at State Farm, expressed the insurance company’s support.
“State farm is pleased to support recovery efforts through this disaster services grant,” Woods said. “As our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams, we hope this grant goes a long way in helping the community of Fremont recover from historical flooding.”
Fremont Habitat has been partnering with local, low-income families since 1993. Habitat uses volunteers and partner families to build affordable homes.
“We are always looking for volunteers to help with our flood recovery efforts and our regular home construction,” McKay said.
Fremont Habitat has built 84 homes locally during the last 26 years and is working on two townhomes which will house four more families.
Habitat houses are sold to partner families for the cost of construction at no profit to Habitat. Habitat provides no-interest loans, making mortgage payments affordable for lower income families.
It pays for the construction expenses for the homes and the families then repay the loan to Habitat over 20-30 years.
State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States.
It is ranked No. 36 on the 2018 Fortune 500 list of largest companies.