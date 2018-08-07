At first, the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity planned to celebrate its 25th year in Fremont the way that many would celebrate such milestones—with a party and a cake. Plans were already in motion; it had even applied for a liquor permit.
But that wouldn’t have been adequate for the non-profit organization, which has built more than 81 homes since it came to the Fremont area in 1993, using volunteer labor to help keep costs affordable for lower-income families.
And so, according to Executive Director Joy McKay, Habitat changed gears. Instead, it will celebrate with three days of doing exactly what it has done for 25 years: Building.
“The more we thought about it, the more we thought, ‘we just want to celebrate by doing what we’re here to do and what we do best, which is building homes,” McKay said.
From Aug. 23 to 25, Habitat for Humanity is hosting a three-day “Build Blitz” event, inviting the community to come and build on three different construction sites, where the organization is erecting this year’s batch of new homes.
The Blitz is still a celebration, of course—there’ll be complimentary T-shirts for everyone who helps out, and the quarter-century milestone will still be commemorated with cake on Aug. 24. There will be lunch on all three days, including one provided by a Habitat homeowner and others provided by Kiwanis and Valmont Industries, who is sponsoring the whole event.
To attend, McKay is encouraging potential volunteers to sign up in advance on www.fremonthabitat.volunterhub.com. That’s partly to accommodate for shirts and food, but it’s also because the event will feature construction on all three different sites—which requires a bit of coordination.
Normally, Habitat’s volunteer build events center on one site. But this time, McKay hopes to have enough volunteers to have work going on all three sites at the same time.
“When we have a lot of people, we really have to manage that, where people are going to be and what they’re going to be doing,” McKay said. “We only have one construction manager, so we have to figure that out.”
The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity started in 1993 under the leadership of Loren Nothwehr, who told the Fremont Tribune in 2013 that the organization, a branch of an international non-profit, was initially run from his home.
“For a few years, we built one house per year, and then we grew to two and so on,” he told the Tribune at the time.
Habitat seeks out inexpensive or donated plots of land and then utilizes volunteer labor and donations to construct quality houses at a low cost to homeowners. While it’s a common misconception that the homes are given away, McKay said homeowners must pay for their new homes—albeit at a lower price—while also logging hours of labor helping to build it themselves.
Families are selected through a “Family Selection Committee,” McKay said. To be eligible, their income must fall between 30 and 60 percent of the area median income and they have to have been turned down for a loan through a bank.
With 81 houses built in 25 years—an average of a little more than 3 houses per year—McKay believes that the organization offers more than just structures to live in.
This last year’s batch of three homes brought out 200 volunteers who logged over 3,300 hours on construction sites. It also provided homes for the families of Miguel and Blanca Peralta; Edy Garcia and Elsa Mejia; and Ashley Peyton.
“I think we build homes, but that’s not what we’re really building,” McKay said. “What we’re really building is hope for families. Stability and security and a future for those families.”
Building homes, in turn, helps the community by replacing would-be empty lots with homes containing stable families who contribute to their neighborhoods and pay real estate taxes.
“Having those families in decent homes, and what that does for their kids, I think, in the long run, impacts the community,” she said.
In Fremont, affordable and workforce housing has become a hot-button issue. As the community is expected to grow, especially with projects like the Costco and Lincoln Premium Poultry Chicken Plant attracting new workers, the city has determined that the current housing stock is inadequate. Some planned housing projects, like the SunRidge Development project that has been repeatedly discussed at Fremont City Council meetings, have garnered heated debate over how such developments might affect the community.
In the long term, Habitat will continue to build affordable housing for its families, says McKay, who is also a member of the Dodge County Housing Task Force. She noted that while many planned housing developments in the region will feature “workforce housing,” many of the families who acquire housing through Habitat for Humanity fall in an even lower income bracket.
“I think there’s still going to be a need for the families we serve and finding affordable housing for them,” she said.
Habitat is currently working to add a repair program that will work to repair, renovate and rehabilitate existing housing that could be purchased like the Habitat-constructed homes. It recently received a “capacity building” grant through the international Habitat organization, and it’s currently in its first year.
“The plan is, by the end of three years, we will have a repair program in place,” McKay said. “We’re not even sure how that’s going to look.”
Such repair programs are becoming more common in local Habitat for Humanity affiliates because affordable lots are becoming harder to find—and that’s true in Fremont, too, McKay said.
Here, with local housing needs becoming more prevalent, lots are increasingly being bought up, which makes it harder for the organization to find discounted or donated plots of land. Going forward, a repair program could help the organization continue providing homes to families without seeking out affordable land.
The lot shortage isn’t posing an immediate problem, however. Habitat has its lots for this year and next year already squared away.
At this month’s 25-year celebration, volunteers will work on this year’s three lots, helping to establish the next batch of families’ future homes at 520 E. 5th Street, 806 W. 9th Street and 1351 N. Maxwell.
On top of the shirts and the food, Habitat will be taking lots of pictures and sharing updates on social media. McKay has challenged other area non-profits to join in as well. And also in attendance will be eight members from Americorps NCCC who are in Fremont for two months volunteering with Habitat.
“We just want to have fun,” McKay said. “We want people to stop by and see what we’re doing.”