The Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity has plans to finish five new homes this year, all built with volunteer labor to provide an affordable living space for families in need.
This Sunday, the first two of those homes will officially be dedicated.
The dedication event is Habitat for Humanity’s way of celebrating homes that are completed, inviting the new homeowners, families and others to bless the home and mark the end of a year of hard work.
The two houses being dedicated on Sunday belong to Ashley Fisher and her three kids: Madalynn, Hannah and Tanner, and to Doug Bazar and his three kids: Kiyara, Kallie and Carter. Fisher’s house is located on east Fifth Street and Bazar’s house is located on north M Street.
Of Habitat’s incoming five houses, three of them -- including Fisher’s and Bazar’s -- are newly built while another two of them are houses that are being rehabilitated. Depending on the weather and availability of volunteers, those houses should be completed in late May or early June, according to Kesha Schuller, family services manager with the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Normally, all of the houses are dedicated on the same day, Schuller said. But this year, the organization decided to do a couple of them earlier than normal.
There were two reasons for that: first, the five houses are spread out over a fairly wide area, and so fitting all the dedications into one day could be logistically challenging.
Second, Bazar and his family’s current home had been damaged in the March floods, and so the organization wanted to ensure that his home would be ready as soon as possible.
“We had a sense of urgency of wanting to get his family, obviously, safe,” Schuller said. “He was chosen prior to the flood ... Now afterward, we just wanted to make sure that his family could be all together under one roof.”
The dedication serves as an “open house” of sorts, Schuller said. At both houses, families will have the opportunity to invite friends and families, and Habitat board members, volunteers and other members of the public are also welcome to attend.
A pastor blesses the home and the family is presented with a commemorative hammer engraved with their names and new address. Habitat also presents the family with a Bible.
Then family members get to address their first houseguests, usually not far from moving in or from officially closing on the new house.
“That’s obviously one of the best parts is just to hear them talk about the journey and talk about what that Habitat house means for them now that we’re in the final stages,” Schuller said.
And for Habitat families, it certainly is a long journey, one that usually takes about a year to complete.
Families are selected by a committee which looks at a number of criteria for eligibility -- from income to need to their willingness to partner with the organization.
The families do not receive the home for free -- rather, Habitat seeks out inexpensive or donated plots of land and then utilizes volunteer labor and donated materials to construct quality houses at the lowest possible cost. The organization can also help line homeowners up with zero-interest loans to help purchase the properties.
But it’s not just a monetary investment -- Habitat homeowners are expected to be on site, working alongside volunteers to help build the homes they will eventually live in.
For Bazar, who turned to Habitat when money got tight and his family was in need of a more suitable space, the construction process was rewarding, both for the work he put in, and the help he received.
“I work construction so for me it was actually very fulfilling because I literally got to build my house from the ground up and in the process was helping three other families,” he said.
“I’m usually a very proud man I don’t like to ask for help and they don’t really let me ask for help, they just kind of volunteer to help,” he added, referencing the volunteers who have come out to help with his project.
After his mobile home in the Inglewood area flooded last month, there was a higher urgency to get the project done.
But it had a strong payoff -- they moved in a little more than a week ago. And for the first time in their lives, Bazar’s kids will get their own rooms. They’re currently arranging their first-ever sleepover.
“Personally, I can’t show my gratitude enough,” he said.