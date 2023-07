Jody Hintz of Fremont shows this large hailstone which fell on a man's truck in the Aldi's parking lot at about 5:15 p.m. Friday, July 28 when a rain and hailstorm hit Fremont. Meteorologist Katie Gross of the National Weather Service at Valley said Fremont received about 0.5 of an inch of rain. Reports came to the weather service of hail ranging in size from 1 to 3 inches. Hintz said she estimate the hailstone she picked up was about 6 inches in diameter.