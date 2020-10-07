Halloween during a pandemic

Horror movies. Costumes. Candy. Trick or treating. Halloween.
The thought of Halloween always brings a smile to my face and I usually begin to prepare for this amazing holiday as soon as August (but have my costume ready by Halloween of the prior year).
Every single year, I go all out. I carve pumpkins. I go to a pumpkin patch, at least twice, and I decorate my home. And this is all just because I love the holiday.
However, with the difficulties that 2020 has brought, who really knows what this October 31st will bring?
How will people hand-out candy? It’s not like a bunch of kids can reach into the same bowl, as that would definitely spread germs.
Nor can candy be handed to the kids, as that would contradict all the social distancing protocols.
How are people supposed to hang-out with their friends, or throw Halloween parties?
Well, while I don’t have a solution for the latter, I do think I have a few ideas for the former.
There is absolutely no way parents will be able to stop children from wanting to trick or treat. I know that if this had happened when I was a kid and my parents told me I couldn’t go trick or treating, I would have thrown a fit.
So, everyone could wear sterilized gloves, but this would mean using hand sanitizer over the gloves after every single house a child went to. This could be tedious, but is probably one of the better options.
Or, the people handing-out candy could instead hand-out little bags of candy to each trick-or-treater. This would mean kids would not have to worry about wearing gloves, or how much candy they would get.
Right now every single grocery store is selling those little clear baggies with Halloween designs on them. And while it could be costly, this would also be a pretty good solution.
Halloween will more than likely look very different this year. But that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t celebrate. You should still go out, go trick-or-treating, and eat your weight in candy.
Even though COVID has caused so many changes, and so many issues, this is still a very popular holiday and we should still be able to have some fun.
