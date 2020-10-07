Halloween during a pandemic

Horror movies. Costumes. Candy. Trick or treating. Halloween.

The thought of Halloween always brings a smile to my face and I usually begin to prepare for this amazing holiday as soon as August (but have my costume ready by Halloween of the prior year).

Every single year, I go all out. I carve pumpkins. I go to a pumpkin patch, at least twice, and I decorate my home. And this is all just because I love the holiday.

However, with the difficulties that 2020 has brought, who really knows what this October 31st will bring?

How will people hand-out candy? It’s not like a bunch of kids can reach into the same bowl, as that would definitely spread germs.

Nor can candy be handed to the kids, as that would contradict all the social distancing protocols.

How are people supposed to hang-out with their friends, or throw Halloween parties?

Well, while I don’t have a solution for the latter, I do think I have a few ideas for the former.