Even with cold temperatures and rough weather this past week, the wind and rain managed to stay away for at least a day for this year’s Halloween Hysteria.
“It couldn’t be any better,” MainStreet Fremont Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said. “I can’t remember the last time I’ve been at a Halloween event where it’s been this warm to be able to go trick-or-treating.”
More than 20 businesses set up outside their stores in downtown Fremont for this year’s Halloween Hysteria, hosted by MainStreet Fremont. Children were able to dress up as their favorite superheroes, horror characters and pop culture icons and fill their candy buckets.
The event had two haunted houses at Don Peterson and Associates and First National Bank of Omaha, as well as a face-painting and Halloween Story Time at Gallery 92 West.
The children’s costume contest took place in Milady Coffeehouse, with a series of judges watching children walk across the stage after telling them what their costumes were.
Grace Presbyterian Church also had its second annual Pumpkin Derby, in which participants were allowed to bring pumpkins with wheels attached to race down a ramp.
The Fremont Fire Department showed up for this year’s Halloween Hysteria and parked firetrucks along Sixth Street. Smokey the Bear also made an appearance for kids to take pictures with.
Scott Wagner of Fremont, who attended with his wife, Andrea, and four kids, said the family has come to the event ever since their oldest child was young.
“It’s just kind of become tradition to come here every year,” he said. “It kind of kicks off the Halloween season for us.”
Each of the Wagner kids had a food-themed costume, including a s’more, spaghetti and a taco. Madelyn, 11, was dressed up as a “holy guacamole,” with angel wings, halo and an avocado cutout around her face.
“My favorite part is the haunted house because they always have a theme each year,” she said.
Angel Christ of Fremont came with her friend and kids to Halloween Hysteria, which she said she attends every year.
“It’s just a fun time,” she said. “We see everybody we know, and the businesses are nice. They always have fun stuff for the kids.”
Ellen Kincanon of Fremont came out to do some trick-or-treating with her son, Reece, who was dressed as an alligator.
“It’s just a nice community event to see the local businesses around town and then just being able to get him in a safe environment to do some trick-or-treating,” she said.
Schaefer said she was excited to see so many people come out for this year’s event.
“This has been my first Halloween Hysteria, so I was kind of like, ‘Where did all these kids come from?’” she said. “But we had a great turnout, it’s great for the community and it provides that safe trick-or-treating experience.”