Halloween Hysteria grips Fremont

Halloween Hysteria kicked off Thursday night with frights and fun up and down Main Street.

Hundreds of kids, dressed up in their trick-or-treating gear, got a head start on their candy collection with dozens of businesses giving treats and some scares.

Don Peterson & Associates hosted a haunted house throughout their building with employees in full costume and decorations up and down their office.

Barb Orr, a Realtor at Don Peterson, describes how the setup happens.

“We’ve been doing this for years,” Orr said. “We started setup at 8 in the morning today, with just a little setup yesterday night. Every staff member came in and helped out with some staff dressing up for the haunted house. We give out candy, too, but with a twist, you have to make it to the end to get some.”

First National Bank hosted a costume contest on the corner of Main and Sixth streets. The bank gave out gift baskets to the winners with best costume(s) for four distinct groups; ages 0-4, ages 4-6, ages 6-10, and family costumes for families who had a theme costume among them.

Most businesses just opted in for some staff dressing up and giving out candy and other snacks outside their building. These businesses included: Dodge County: Title and Escrow, State Farm, Yankee Peddler West, Blue Yoga, Methodist Fremont Health, Lou’s Sporting Goods, The Wise Olde Owl, Fremont Appliance, First Community Bank and many more in the downtown Fremont area.

It wasn’t only children enjoying the fright-filled festivities.

Adults also participated with their own costumes and sometimes, sidekicks.

Kim Cappiello of Fremont wore a cow onesie costume with one adorable accessory. Her puppy joined her as an impromptu herd dog. Cappiello said she has lived in Fremont for four years, but this was her first year participating in the Hysteria.

With some light drizzle raining down within its first hour, it didn’t stop kids, parents and patrons from enjoying the remainder of the event. Another Halloween Hysteria for the books and a notable shift from the other events in the shadow of the pandemic.

