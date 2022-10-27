Halloween Hysteria has record-breaking attendance

Downtown Fremont businesses saw a record turnout for Halloween Hysteria, which took place Oct. 20.

“I have spoken with several business participants, and they are estimating between 2,500 and 4,000 people were downtown for the annual Halloween Hysteria hosted by MainStreet of Fremont,” said Sam Heineman, MainStreet board member in a press release. “Many believe this was the best turnout the event has ever had.”

Downtown streets were lined with people dressed in Halloween costumes, trick-or-treating at numerous businesses passing out candy.

Participants also included the Fremont Police Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Fremont Rural Fire Department.

Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director, extended her thanks to downtown businesses that participated in the event.

“It is a significant commitment of time and resources,” Powell said. “The record turnout was wonderful to see.”

Powell expressed appreciation to the Downtown Business Improvement District and the Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, who provided additional funding for the event and which she said allowed MainStreet to spend more on promoting the event than in previous years.

She appreciated the partnership with Dodge County hosted “Spooky Alley” at the courthouse during the event.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg and his family attended the event.

“It was wonderful to see the downtown filled with people,” Spellerberg said. “I know between my three girls and their group of friends, there were lots of smiles that night as they walked around.”

Spellerberg said the cooperation between Dodge County and MainStreet of Fremont shows what can be done when people work together. He thanked the Fremont Police Department, Fremont Rural Fire Department for setting up the event, as well as the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for providing the Spooky Alley.