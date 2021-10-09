Halloween Hysteria returns to Fremont

Treats and frights are coming back to town.

Fremont is once again holding the family-friendly Halloween Hysteria event on Thursday, Oct. 14.

The frights are planned from 5-7 p.m. throughout the downtown Fremont area.

This spook-filled festival runs up and down the streets of Fremont, mostly on Main Street.

Businesses and individuals can participate in a wide variety of scary activities.

Shannon Mullen, executive director of the Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau, mentioned the problems with last year and what to expect this time around.

“Unfortunately, last year was no go because of the sheer amount of people involved. It made it impossible for it to be safe. This year we expect a great turnout,” Mullen said.

Halloween Hysteria was postponed last year, like many things, because of the pandemic.

This year, Mullen states there are many different things visitors can participate in.

“We have many different activities,” Mullen said. “Obviously, most businesses will be handing out candy. There will be a costume contest at the First National Bank. There is also a haunted house at Don Peterson & Associates Real Estate and the radio station will be in the downtown area for the event,” Mullen said.

Thom Ender, owner of the local business Wise Olde Owl, mentioned what he is planning for the festivities.

“We run Halloween items year round, but for the hysteria, we offer candy and put up some more decorations, like our witch in the front window,” Ender said.

Jennifer Bixby, president and broker at Don Peterson & Associates, has hauntingly huge plans for Thursday as well.

“We run a haunted house throughout the building,” Bixby said. “I need to add, though, it’s the whole building. It takes about a day to prepare everything and another day to take it down. We have many decorations, scary things, and fog machines. We also give out candy, but you have to make it to the end. This haunted house is not for little kids by the way. This one is gonna be a bit too scary for the little ones.”

