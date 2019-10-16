Halloween Hysteria, a family event with downtown trick-or-treating, will take place this Thursday evening.
The annual event, presented by MainStreet of Fremont, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The event is free and will also allow children to trick-or-treat at local businesses.
Halloween Hysteria will hold multiple activities for children, one of the largest being the children’s costume contest, MainStreet Executive Director Cortney Schaefer said.
“They usually get over 3,000 kids participating,” she said. “This is my first time, so it should be a lot of fun.”
The costume contest, hosted and judged by the Fremont Downtown Development Group, will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the May Brothers Building.
Judging will begin at 5:45 p.m., with four different categories: infant to 1-year-olds, 2- to 3-year-olds, 4- to 6-year-olds and 7- to 10-year-olds.
The first place prize will be awarded to one boy and girl in each group.
Two haunted houses will also be held at First National Bank and Don Peterson and Associates, both located on Sixth Street.
“They designed the inside of the Don Peterson and Associates building to be like a haunted house, which the kids will walk through,” Schaefer said. “So they’ll walk through the building and probably get the jeebies scared out of them.”
The Fremont Area Art Association will also have a face-painting and Halloween storytime session at Gallery 92 West.
Vendors will also be placed along Sixth Street, Schaefer said.
“We’ll have First Baptist Church, and they’ll be doing candy and passing out hot dogs,” she said. “The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens will also be down there, as well as Methodist Fremont Health and other participating businesses.”
Schaefer encourages everyone to come if they can to take part in the Halloween celebration.
“Just come on down, have a great time and enjoy some safe family trick-or-treating,” she said.