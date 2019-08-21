When Lin-Manuel Miranda’s book “Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You” came out last October, Shannaca Karlin thought it would be perfect to read to her fourth-graders at Washington Elementary School.
The New York Times bestseller collects the “Hamilton” creator’s inspirational tweets he posted at the beginning and end of the day.
“Everybody needs somebody to say, ‘You know what? Even if you had a bad start to your morning, we’re going to start over now,’” Karlin said. “So that’s kind of what this was. It was an opportunity for them to reset really quick if they did have kind of a crummy start to their day.”
Karlin’s fourth-graders loved the book so much, she sent a picture of them and wrote a letter last February on behalf of the classroom, asking for Miranda to write a sequel. The students included “good mornings” of their own, offering words to “be nice” and “have fun” throughout the day.
But she was shocked to discover that Miranda had written back to the children last June thanking them for brightening his day with their “positivity and wit.”
“I encourage you to keep studying, give it your best try and remember that every single of one you is built for success,” he wrote. “Here’s wishing you a wonderful school year.”
Karlin said she read “Gmorning, Gnight!” to her students almost every day last school year, writing some of the “good mornings” on the board.
“When I didn’t remember to read it to them, they would make sure to let me know,” she said. “They’d say, ‘You forgot the ‘good morning!’ You need to read us the ‘good morning!’”
The fourth-graders took Miranda’s words to heart, and Karlin said she saw how it was affecting them every day.
“I would see them throughout the day looking at the board, just as a reminder of, ‘Oh, this is what I need to do today: I’m supposed to smile at a friend’” Karlin said. “‘Or, ‘Hey, I’m doing OK.’”
Karlin said she’s made sure to keep the tradition going with her new class of fourth-graders, having started reading sections of the book on Wednesday.
“So we have restarted,” she said. “And then I’ve had a couple of the teachers there ask if I could send them one of the good mornings in the morning via email.”
Although she didn’t expect a response from Miranda, Karlin said she and her students were delighted to get one.
“It was just very kind of him to take that time out of his day just to respond to a bunch of kids that he doesn’t know and send them good wishes,” she said. “So it’s kind of spreading the kindness around Fremont and showing our kids that people who don’t even know them do care that they do well and want them to succeed.”