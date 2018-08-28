In March 2007, Rebuilding Together Platte Valley East was established with a mission of bringing volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low-income homeowners throughout the area.
For more than a decade, the non-profit organization has done just that by shingling roofs, building ramps, replacing doors, installing carpet and completing many more home improvement projects around Fremont and area communities.
“We serve low-income homeowners by providing health and safety modifications to their homes, as well as critical home repairs and provide any necessary modifications that they might need if they are disabled or elderly — with the goal being to help them remain in their homes,” Brad Wiese, executive director of Rebuilding Together, told the Tribune.
As a way to ensure the local organization can continue its mission into the future, Rebuilding Together is hosting its annual major fundraiser, dubbed this year as — Hammers, Nails & Cocktails.
The fundraiser is set for Sept. 13 in the Fremont Opera House and will feature plenty of food, music and auction items.
“We’ll have lots of hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and music throughout the night,” Gail Goltz, Rebuilding Together development manager, said.
The event is being catered by Wooden Windwill, while musical entertainment will be provided by Lincoln-based band Ro Hempel Band.
As with most fundraisers, Hammers, Nails & Cocktails will also feature plenty of silent and live auction items.
“We have a ton of silent auction items that have been donated by various local businesses and individuals, and we always have some big live auction items as well,” Goltz said. “In the past we have had a few trips, catered meals, things like that.”
Along with the annual fundraiser to help Rebuilding Together continue to complete 25-30 renovation, ramp and other projects each year, a recent HUD grant means the local organization is expanding its reach over the coming years.
“We have mostly served the Fremont area, North Bend and we have recently been doing work in Scribner,” Goltz said. “But not with help from that grant money, we are expanding into Cuming County as well.”
Those interested in attending Hammers, Nails & Cocktails can do so by reserving a spot with Rebuilding Together by calling 402-727-7047 or visiting the website rebuildingtogetherpve.org.
The deadline for tickets to the event is Sept. 10.
Presenting sponsors of Hammers, Nails & Cocktails include First State Bank & Trust Co., Valmont, First National Bank, Fremont Health, and Sid Dillon Chevrolet.