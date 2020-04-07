Harbor Freight Tools donates $8,500 of equipment to Methodist Fremont Health

“We also have Walmart and Hy-Vee, who are supplying some of our needed brown and white bags,” she said. “We’ve really been very fortunate with the generosity of the Fremont community in helping us gather the needed supplies.”

The hospital has been preparing for the pandemic, including the installation of a temporary emergency preparedness tent in the parking lot. It also has plans to convert additional rooms to negatively pressured rooms on the third floor.

Methodist Fremont Health is still looking for gowns and homemade masks, the latter having been donated by multiple people in the community, Shanahan said.

“We’re still looking for puzzle books and activities for our seniors in Dunklau [Gardens], still looking for snacks for our Dunklau residents,” she said. “And then if someone is interested in doing a cash donation, those are going for needed for needed supplies, additional training and support to staff and then for employee needs if anyone would be impacted.”

Shanahan said Methodist Fremont Health is grateful for Harbor Freight’s donation, which she said is the biggest dollar-wise the hospital has received so far.