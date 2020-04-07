Harbor Freight Tools donates $8,500 of equipment to Methodist Fremont Health

Methodist Fremont Health received $8,500 worth of personal protective equipment from Harbor Freight Tools to combat COVID-19 Friday.
Harbor Freight, which has 1,000 locations around the country, is donating its entire stock of PPE to rural hospitals, who could submit a request for the supplies, Fremont Health Foundation Director Shawn Shanahan said.
“In that gift and that donation came 6,500 gloves, 1,095 masks and 300 face shields,” she said. “So it was an opportunity for us to continue to be prepared and have needed supplies in the event that we would have the need to have the protective equipment.”
Eric Smidt, founder and owner of Harbor Freight, said in an announcement last month that the company would ship more than 44 million pairs of gloves and hundreds of thousands of masks and face shields to 1,000 communities.
“We are deeply grateful for the enormous efforts of those caring for those inflicted with COVID-19 and for everyone fighting to limit its spread,” he said in the announcement. “The days ahead will be challenging, but together we will get through this fight.”
Shanahan said Methodist Fremont Health has received multiple other donations, including 100 pairs of goggles from Fremont Public Schools and 240 respirator masks from Christensen Lumber.
“We also have Walmart and Hy-Vee, who are supplying some of our needed brown and white bags,” she said. “We’ve really been very fortunate with the generosity of the Fremont community in helping us gather the needed supplies.”
The hospital has been preparing for the pandemic, including the installation of a temporary emergency preparedness tent in the parking lot. It also has plans to convert additional rooms to negatively pressured rooms on the third floor.
Methodist Fremont Health is still looking for gowns and homemade masks, the latter having been donated by multiple people in the community, Shanahan said.
“We’re still looking for puzzle books and activities for our seniors in Dunklau [Gardens], still looking for snacks for our Dunklau residents,” she said. “And then if someone is interested in doing a cash donation, those are going for needed for needed supplies, additional training and support to staff and then for employee needs if anyone would be impacted.”
Shanahan said Methodist Fremont Health is grateful for Harbor Freight’s donation, which she said is the biggest dollar-wise the hospital has received so far.
“I just think that it’s a great reminder in our community that local businesses want to help at times of crisis and how very fortunate we are to live in a community where folks reach out and they want to help and they want to support our local hospital,” she said. “I just think that’s a great highlight of living in this amazing community and people wanting to pull together and wanting to help in any way that they can.”
Donations to Methodist Fremont Health can be made by reaching out to Shanahan at 402-727-3566 or at shawn.shanahan@mhs.org.
