Area residents are invited to enjoy a night of comedy and camaraderie at the 14th Annual Heartland Family Services Jefferson House “Stand Up for Kids!” comedy night on Aug. 17.
Not only will the event provide plenty of laughs for attendees, the fundraiser also will put smiles on the faces of vulnerable children from Dodge County and the surrounding area.
“It’s a really big event for us,” Charli Hathcox, communications manager for Heartland Family Service, said. “It’s the only event we hold out there each year and it goes to support our Jefferson House program.”
Jefferson house is a residential children’s shelter and group home for children who have been removed from their homes for alleged neglect and abuse.
Group home services are provided to youth ages 12 to 18, who require care and supervision to meet their physical and emotional needs.
“The program was established in 1999 and prior to that kids who needed out-of-home placement were being sent an hour or more outside of Fremont for those services,” she said.
All proceeds from the “Stand Up for Kids!” comedy night will benefit the Jefferson House as well as Heartland Family Services local in-home services program.
The event begins at 6 p.m. at Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave., and features musical improv comedian Matt Geiler.
“He’s very unique,” Hathcox said. “He could ask you what you do for a living and your favorite color and what your favorite music is and he makes up songs to all the things that you just told him. His performance is really interactive, so we really think the crowd is going to love him.”
Geiler is a native Nebraskan who previously worked for KVXO in Omaha and was featured on the NBC game show “America’s Got Talent” performing as the “Dancing Pumpkin Man.”
Along with entertainment from Geiler and dinner, the event also will include a silent and live auction with a variety of items up for grabs.
“We should have a little something to fit anyone’s interests,” Hathcox said.
One of the more practical auction items is a remodeling package that will provide the highest bidder with 80 square feet of installed tile flooring. There is also a package to the Monster Jam monster truck show at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs in October.
Tickets to the event are $60 per person ($35 tax-deductible) and sponsored tables of eight are $800.
For reservations, contact: Nicole Tromler at 402-552-7424 or NTromler@HeartlandFamilyService.org.