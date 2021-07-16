Having a ball raising funds for charity

It was another winning season for the Peace Lutheran Benevolent Bocce Ball League.
Organized by the late Rod Welander in 2015, the league is designed to promote fellowship and help participants raise funds for local charities.
During the spring season, event participants raised $1,092 — pushing the league to a total of $9,600 in funds raised since its inception.
Mike Aerni, league administrator, said 18 teams played during the spring session.
The top three charities and amounts they received are:
- First place — Friends of the Fremont Area Parks, $546.
- Second place — Katie the Comfort Dog, $327.60.
- Third place — Royal Family Kids Camp, $218.40.
Aerni said funds are raised via team fees and each participant paying $1 a night when they play.
“We take pride in playing and playing well, because everybody wants to be in the tournament so they have an option to select a charity from our approved list,” Aerni said. “Nobody benefits monetarily. Nobody gets any prize money, but we benefit with our camaraderie, our fellowship. We make new friends every time there’s a new season.”
Aerni said between team members and substitutes, the league had 130 or more people participate in the spring session. About 110 or more would play on an average night.
“We’ve had so many new teams and new players over the past two years,” Aerni said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to have those folks come out and have fun and to know that they’re going to be able to have a chance to give to charity.”
Participants on the top three winning teams get to select the charity they want to receive the money, but even those who don’t end up in the tournament can know their funds are going to a charitable organization.
“We play for fun, but we play for those who are in need,” Aerni said. “We’ve benefited so many different organizations in the past.”
Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set.
The game is known for being easy to learn to play.
Players need not be athletic.
“You just have to be able to roll a ball down a court, a minimum of 30 feet, maximum of 60 feet,” he said.
Courts are 60 feet long, 15 feet wide. The balls are about the size of a crochet ball and aren’t heavy.
The fun will continue via a fall league. An organization meeting is expected to take place in about four weeks.