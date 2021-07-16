Having a ball raising funds for charity

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve had so many new teams and new players over the past two years,” Aerni said. “It’s a wonderful feeling to have those folks come out and have fun and to know that they’re going to be able to have a chance to give to charity.”

Participants on the top three winning teams get to select the charity they want to receive the money, but even those who don’t end up in the tournament can know their funds are going to a charitable organization.

“We play for fun, but we play for those who are in need,” Aerni said. “We’ve benefited so many different organizations in the past.”

Bocce, often referred to as lawn bowling or Italian bowling, can be traced to ancient Rome. The object of the game is to have one or more of a team’s balls closer than any of an opponent’s balls to the pallino/pallina (a smaller ball, usually white) at the end of the set.

The game is known for being easy to learn to play.

Players need not be athletic.

“You just have to be able to roll a ball down a court, a minimum of 30 feet, maximum of 60 feet,” he said.

Courts are 60 feet long, 15 feet wide. The balls are about the size of a crochet ball and aren’t heavy.