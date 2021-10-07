Hazardous Household Waste Disposal Collection Event is Saturday

Keep Fremont Beautiful is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., in Fremont.

Keep Fremont Beautiful applies for grant funding needed to host the local collection event which is open to Fremont and Dodge County residents and gives them the opportunity to dispose of their hazardous wasted on an annual basis.

Waste materials that will be accepted include: oil-based paints, paint-related products (stains, varnishes), poisons, fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs and standard tubes), mercury containing items and outdated or unwanted pharmaceuticals.

A few items are no longer accepted at this event.

The first item is latex paint.

Latex paint is not considered a hazardous waste item as it is water based and may be properly disposed of in your curbside trash once it is solidified. To dispose of latex paint that is no longer useable, if there is less than an inch remaining, simply remove the lid, stir occasionally and allow the paint to dry out completely.

If there is more than an inch remaining, mix in kitty litter, vermiculite or commercial paint hardener and allow the mixture to dry out or harden completely.

When the paint is in solid form, keep the lid off so your waste hauler can see that the paint has been properly prepared and discard the can in your curbside trash.

Lead-acid batteries are another item that is no longer accepted at the collection event as most automotive stores will accept, and in some cases even give a rebate in exchange for recycling the battery.

Other items not accepted include: sharps or needles, radioactive wastes, tires, appliances, household trash, containers over 5 gallons, lead acid batteries, motor oil. Used motor oil may be recycled at the Fremont Transfer Station, 1200 Hamilton St., (402) 721-2346.

For complete list of unacceptable items or additional information regarding this event, please visit keepfremontbeautiful.org or contact the KFB office at (402) 941-6122.

“We often see hazardous waste facilities in big cities such as Under the Sink in Omaha and Haz to Go in Lincoln,” said Casey Vaughan, KFB executive director. “However, these facilities are only open to the residents of those cities.”

Not many options for disposing hazardous household waste are available in smaller communities.

“This is why it is important to take advantage of the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event and clear your home, garage and shed of unwanted hazardous waste products to protect the health of your family and the environment,” Vaughan said.

