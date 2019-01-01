A woman known for her caring attitude and community service has died.
Hazel Dillon of Fremont died Friday. She was 84.
Dillon and her husband, Sid Sr., have been active in numerous civic organizations and faith endeavors.
The Dillon family was a large benefactor for the Dillon Family YMCA Aquatic Center, which makes the local YMCA the largest square-foot Y in the world. Sid Sr. and Hazel were capital co-chairpersons for the LifeHouse, formerly known as Care Corps Family Services, in Fremont.
“The great thing about Hazel is that she was a very kind person. She was caring,” said Jerry Rinne, Fremont YMCA chief executive officer.
Rinne appreciated her good attitude.
“Her attitude was fantastic,” Rinne said. “She was always smiling. She was happy. Loved the sunshine — a lot of great qualities.”
Fremonter Jill Norenberg appreciated her friend’s outlook on life.
“She saw the best in people and she was just fun to be around — and very committed to family,” Norenberg said.
Norenberg and Betsy Hansen are longtime First Lutheran Church members as are Sid Sr. and Hazel Dillon.
“She was a good Christian woman and really strong in her beliefs,” Hansen said.
Hansen also pointed out Dillon’s commitment to family.
“She loved her grandkids and her kids,” Hansen said. “She was just crazy about them.”
Norenberg recalls being a bit intimidated — at first — to go over to the prominent couple’s home for a church activity.
“But it was wonderful,” Norenberg said. “I immediately felt comfortable.”
Norenberg described the Dillons as unpretentious.
Longtime Fremonter Marv Welstead commented on Hazel’s unassuming demeanor as well.
“To me, she was very down to earth and very interested in what was taking place in our community,” Welstead said.
Welstead, who started the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration, recalled Hazel’s work in the first, local Memory Walk fundraiser.
“She was very instrumental in helping us put that project together,” Welstead said.
People recalled her selfless community involvement.
“She was a wonderful, giving person and involved in lots of goodwill organizations that helped many, many people,” Norenberg said, adding that Hazel rarely turned down requests to participate in or attend an event.
Russ Petersen, former Care Corps board president, expressed similar thoughts on her dedication.
“She served with me on the Care Corps board and was extremely gracious and giving and had a big heart for the community,” Petersen said.
Norenberg described Hazel as a classy woman, something reflected in Hansen’s comments as well.
“Hazel always looked perfect,” Hansen said. “She never had a run in her stocking or chip in her nail polish. She always looked lovely.”
Hansen found that inspiring.
“It was important to her to present herself as a lady,” Hansen said, adding, “I admire that so much because it was who Hazel was. It wasn’t anything about ego. It was about, ‘I’m a lady. This is the way ladies dress and act’ and I love that. I saw that in my mother and other women I admire.”
Born in Columbia, Mo., Hazel was 12 when her family settled in Omaha. She graduated from Omaha Technical High School in 1952. After high school, she attended Omaha University and then worked as a legal secretary.
She married Sid Dillon Sr. in 1956 in Omaha. They eventually moved to Fremont, where he began a GM dealership in 1976.
Today, the Dillon organization has grown to eight locations plus two motorcycle stores in Omaha.
Sid and Hazel Dillon have been known for their generosity. Throughout the years, they’ve donated to many local entities include: The Hope Center for Kids-Fremont; Midland University; Fremont Area Art Association and First Lutheran Church.
They’ve also donated to many area entities, including the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The Dillon family has been involved in numerous church and civic organizations and activities, including Lutheran Family Services, the Fremont Family YMCA Foundation and Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
For their longtime community service, the Dillons were named as Pathfinders by the Fremont Tribune in 2016.
Local residents have said Hazel will be missed.
“She was a good person who did good works,” Norenberg said. “We know she’s in a better place, but for those who are left, it’s still sad.”
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Fremont with the Revs. Marty and Stephanie Tollefson officiating.