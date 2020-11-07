Hazel Dillon Lodge set for completion in March 2021

During her lifetime, Hazel Dillon was known as a gracious and generous woman.
Dillon served in many nonprofit endeavors and promoted efforts that helped the Fremont area community in a myriad of ways.
After Dillion’s death in 2018, friends like Jill Norenberg shared remembrances.
“She was a wonderful, giving person and involved in lots of goodwill organizations that helped many, many people,” Norenberg said in a Fremont Tribune article.
Dillon’s legacy is continuing with a lodge named in her honor at Carol Joy Holling Camp, Conference & Retreat Center near Ashland.
Construction is underway on the Hazel Dillon Lodge.
Dillon’s husband, Sid Dillon Sr., gave the lead gift for the project.
“She had a strong faith,” he said of his wife. “We wouldn’t be here today if the Lord hadn’t blessed us.”
Dillon said the family enjoyed camping trips together as their children were growing up, and that his wife had a great time when she had a chance to stay at the Carol Joy Holling center with friends.
He said making the lead gift for this project “just seemed right.”
The Dillons’ daughter, Lori Sajevic, shared warm memories of her mother.
“She embraced everybody. Everyone was included. If there was someone who didn’t have a place to go, she invited them,” Sajevic said.
Sid Dillon Jr. recalled his mother’s pleasant demeanor.
“She was always happy and positive and a family-oriented, friend-oriented, relationship-oriented person,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Dillon believes his mother would have been pleased about the donation.
“She supported the camp and Lutheran Outdoor Ministries so I think this would be a natural for something she would want done,” he said.
The new, 12,000-square-foot, $3.2 million lodge is designed to serve as a safe, comfortable space for elementary-age campers to stay each summer. The rest of the year, it will be a place for retreat and conference guests.
People of all ages will be able to make memories and grow in their faith at the new lodge, said Dani Hatfield of Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM).
The building will serve as the TrailHead site’s dining hall and storm shelter during the summer months.
Sleeping rooms in the basement of the lodge will be designed to provide a restful night’s sleep for first- through sixth-grade campers.
“A positive first-time experience at camp starts a chain reaction,” said Jason Gerdes, NLOM executive director. “When kids return to camp year after year, their faith, confidence and leadership skills continue to grow and have a significant impact on not only their life, but also their family, church and community.”
For more than four decades, the camp has provided experiences for young people.
Those involved with the camp shared that campers have come for a fun week at camp, and left with a stronger sense of themselves and their faith.
“It’s an amazing thing to witness,” Gerdes said. “Most of the time, the campers don’t understand the transformation they are experiencing, but their families sure do.”
When summer camp is not in session, the Hazel Dillon Lodge will be used for events, meetings, conferences and retreats. The upper level meeting space will seat more than 150 people. The lower level sleeping rooms will accommodate up to 86 people for multi-day retreats. The building will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible.
“In this year of uncertainty and unrest, we are grateful for the hope and continued progress this project provides,” Gerdes said.
Although camp wasn’t able to take place this year, the ground was broken for the new lodge three months ahead of schedule.
The Hazel Dillon Lodge is set to be completed in March 2021.
“She was a good person who did good works,” Norenberg said of Dillon.
And now future generations of campers will benefit from the Fremont philanthropist.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.