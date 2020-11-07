Hazel Dillon Lodge set for completion in March 2021

“She embraced everybody. Everyone was included. If there was someone who didn’t have a place to go, she invited them,” Sajevic said.

Sid Dillon Jr. recalled his mother’s pleasant demeanor.

“She was always happy and positive and a family-oriented, friend-oriented, relationship-oriented person,” he said.

Dillon believes his mother would have been pleased about the donation.

“She supported the camp and Lutheran Outdoor Ministries so I think this would be a natural for something she would want done,” he said.

The new, 12,000-square-foot, $3.2 million lodge is designed to serve as a safe, comfortable space for elementary-age campers to stay each summer. The rest of the year, it will be a place for retreat and conference guests.

People of all ages will be able to make memories and grow in their faith at the new lodge, said Dani Hatfield of Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (NLOM).

The building will serve as the TrailHead site’s dining hall and storm shelter during the summer months.

Sleeping rooms in the basement of the lodge will be designed to provide a restful night’s sleep for first- through sixth-grade campers.