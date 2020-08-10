Health department: Two more COVID-19 deaths in Dodge County

Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) is reporting 1,103 total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases within the district.
Total cases by county are: Dodge County, 823; Saunders County, 157; and Washington County: 123.
The health department also reported two additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Dodge County. Both were women in their 80s with underlying health conditions.
This brings the Dodge County total to 12, for a total of 15 in the health jurisdiction (Saunders County, two and Washington County, one.)
As of Monday afternoon, the Omaha Metropolitan Health Care Coalition (OMHCC) which consists of Dodge, Saunders, Washington, Douglas and Sarpy county hospitals reported 296 medical beds available and 118 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.
Of the 436 ventilators available to area hospitals, 133 were in use, including 14 for confirmed or suspect COVID-19 patients.
Individuals can spread COVID-19 even if they don’t feel that sick. They can pass the disease to someone else before they have symptoms, and even if they never develop any symptoms at all. When people who have contracted the infection come in contact with high-risk people, there can be deadly consequences.
As a reminder an exposure is defined as being within 6 feet of someone for 15 minutes. If you have been exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, then you need to quarantine at home for two weeks.
“It is more important now than ever to protect yourselves and your loved ones by remembering your Ws: Wear, Wait, and Wash,” said Three Rivers Public Health Executive Director, Terra Uhing.
The Ws stand for:
Wear a cloth face covering if you will be around other people.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.