Health directive mandating mask usage in Fremont set to expire at the end of March

A health directive mandating mask usage in Fremont will not be renewed before its March 31 expiration.

The mandate was extended through the end of March following a January Board of Health meeting. The directive required mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public.

The city’s Board of Health is made up of five individuals; Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Councilmember Mark Legband, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.

The measure passed on a 4-1 vote, with Elliott being the lone vote in opposition.

“I want to thank the community for their tireless efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Spellerberg said in a statement Friday. “Significant progress has been made to combat the virus and vaccinations continue to be administered. I would like to remind citizens how important it is to follow all public health recommendations and be sure to adhere to local business and school policies that require masks to be worn.”

Spellerberg encouraged Fremont residents to continue wearing face shields and masks in public areas where social distancing is not possible.