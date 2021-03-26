Health directive mandating mask usage in Fremont set to expire at the end of March

A health directive mandating mask usage in Fremont will not be renewed before its March 31 expiration.
The mandate was extended through the end of March following a January Board of Health meeting. The directive required mask usage for individuals 5 years or older while indoors in buildings open to the general public.
The city’s Board of Health is made up of five individuals; Mayor Joey Spellerberg, City Councilmember Mark Legband, Dr. Richard Seitz of Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Fire Chief Todd Bernt and Chief of Police Jeff Elliott.
The measure passed on a 4-1 vote, with Elliott being the lone vote in opposition.
“I want to thank the community for their tireless efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Spellerberg said in a statement Friday. “Significant progress has been made to combat the virus and vaccinations continue to be administered. I would like to remind citizens how important it is to follow all public health recommendations and be sure to adhere to local business and school policies that require masks to be worn.”
Spellerberg encouraged Fremont residents to continue wearing face shields and masks in public areas where social distancing is not possible.
“Let’s continue to do all we can to stop the spread of COVID-19, including the variants,” he said. “I applaud the efforts being made by Three Rivers Public Health Department to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, as more and more doses of vaccine become available.”
Fremont Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School, Archbishop Bergan Catholic School and Midland University will continue to implement their respective protocols and require mask usage throughout the remainder of the year.
“We are fortunate in Fremont to have a community that supports each other and works together,” FPS Superintendent Mark Shepard said. “We truly appreciate the leadership demonstrated by Mayor Joey Spellerberg and Three Rivers Public Health Director Terra Uhing. They continue to lead us through these challenging times.”
Methodist Fremont Health reported that approximately 250 local residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at the hospital since the beginning of the pandemic, with “hundreds more” seeking out care in the hospital’s emergency department.
While that number has decreased in recent weeks, Methodist Fremont Health reported that it continues to care for patients with COVID-19 on a daily basis.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial has decreased from 2.71 for the week of January 27 to 2.29 for the current week. Dodge County’s risk dial has decreased from 2.57 to 2.14 over the same period.
The risk dials for both the jurisdiction and Dodge County have remained in the “high” region during the past two months.
Methodist Fremont Health has also assisted Three Rivers in its vaccination efforts in the area. To this point, the hospital has distributed more than 6,000 doses to Dodge County residents since late January.
“I am very proud of the work of our almost 1,000 local team members in caring for our patients and community throughout this pandemic. They have bravely modeled the ‘Meaning of Care’ and are true heroes,” President and CEO Brett Richmond said in a press release. “And while we are collectively making great progress as a community, the pandemic is certainly not over and we encourage individuals to continue practicing preventative measures as appropriate.”