Health officials stress importance of flu vaccine

With a surge in RSV infections and the continuing persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials across Nebraska are urging residents to not forget about the third major respiratory illness: the flu.

And, they want citizens who have not yet gotten a flu vaccination to get one sooner than later.

The flu is one of three infectious respiratory illnesses surging during the same time period this year, a phenomenon that has been dubbed the “tripledemic” by many medical officials and media figures.

In honor of National Influenza Vaccination Week, which runs from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, officials with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, sent a reminder press release to the public:

It is not too late to get the flu vaccine.

In the press release, Nebraska State Epidemiologist Dr. Matthew Donahue said as the holiday season progresses and with Christmas gatherings a potential hot spot for transmitting the flu virus, residents should take precautionary measures and also get the influenza vaccine if they have not done so yet.

“Influenza can be a life-threatening disease for some, as it can make anyone sick. The single best way to protect against the flu and its spread is to get vaccinated each year,” Donahue stated in the release. “

According to state officials, past studies of adult patients who were hospitalized due to getting the flu were 59 percent less likely to end up in an intensive care unit than those who had not gotten vaccinated. That vaccination, studies revealed, also lessened the number of days a patient was in the ICU if they were hospitalized with the flu, officials revealed in the release.

In Fremont, Dr. Luke Lansman a family medicine physician with Methodist Physicians Clinic, said providers are seeing an increase in flu and RSV.

“Like many health care providers, we are seeing an increased amount of flu and RSV in our community,” Lansman said. “We somewhat expected this after nearly two years of good masking and hand washing and virtually no flu. We believe this year’s vaccine is a good match with the flu virus that is circulating so having the vaccine has made a difference for some. It’s not too late. Vaccines for flu and the booster for COVID-19 are readily available in our clinics. The Three Rivers (Public) Health Department also has vaccine options.”

Influenza infections surge in the fall and into winter, continuing into springtime months, officials noted, with a peak in December and January. The vaccination for the influenza virus usually takes about two weeks to create antibodies, hence officials recommend getting the vaccination sooner rather than later.

Lansman explained that the symptoms for the flu can vary.

“We are seeing a little bit of everything with those seeking care,” he said. “The best thing folks can do is stay home if they are sick, practice good handwashing techniques, get the vaccine and treat symptoms with over-the-counter medications.”

At risk populations for severe illness from the flu include, officials stated in the press release, older people and senior citizens; people who suffer from specific chronic health conditions or diseases; babies and younger children.

Locally, the federal Department of Health and Human Services tracks how many patients may be in a medical facility receiving overnight care. The number of inpatient beds filled often is an indicator of how bad a respiratory illness season is.

At the Methodist Fremont Health hospital on 23rd Street, as of Monday, Dec. 5, 34 of 46 inpatient beds are being used by patients. Statewide, more than 73 percent of inpatient beds are occupied across the 95 reporting hospitals, per HHS data online. Those hospitalizations can be for any medical condition, including the flu, RSV or COVID-19.

On the COVID-19 front, state health officials reported 3,143 positive tests for the virus for the week ending on Dec. 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics for October 2021 through July 2022 reveal an estimated 9 million symptomatic flu illnesses; 4 million doctor’s office visits due to the flu; 100,000 hospitalizations because of the virus and 5,000 deaths. Of those deaths, an estimated 83 percent were elderly patients, the release stated.

National Influenza Vaccination week is designed, officials stated in the press release, to educate the public about the health dangers the flu presents as well as to encourage robust public health via vaccinations.

“Many who choose not to (get vaccinated) think that the flu is just a bad cold,” officials stated in the release. “But, it is more than that. The flu can cause serious health complications, such as bacterial infections or pneumonia that may lead to hospitalization. If not treated at the right time, the flu can even lead to death.”

Influenza is not the only respiratory illness causing health problems in Nebraska this winter.

Last week, officials with the Three Rivers Public Health Department issued a warning about a dramatic increase in cases of “RSV,” respiratory syncytial virus, in Dodge and surrounding counties.

In a press release issues on Friday, Dec. 2, the department’s staff warned residents of Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties to be aware of the increase in RSV cases – a whopping 63.6 percent rise above normal rates.

From Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, a total of 21 new RSV cases were reported by health officials in the three counties, the press release states. That total number of cases from October until Dec. 2 for the three counties combined is 33.

Katie Schultis, the environmental health coordinator and public health educator at Three Rivers Public Health Department, said babies, young children and the elderly over age 65 are most at risk for RSV, but people of all ages are at risk.

“A common misconception is, people think of babies getting RSV. But older adults, people in nursing homes are susceptible to getting RSV,” Schultis said. “Adults over the age of 65 can really be negatively affected by RSV … it can cause other illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchitis. There is no vaccine for RSV and no official medical treatment. Anyone who has symptoms should consult their doctor, and can use over-the-counter cold medicines at times.”