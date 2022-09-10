Heartland Audiology offers complete ear care

Most individuals will experience some loss of hearing before age 65. When they do, it often goes undetected or untreated.

“The leading causes of hearing loss are genetics and aging,” said Dr. Laci Namken, who runs Heartland Audiology, Fremont’s only physician-directed hearing aid clinic, located at 1550 E. 23rd Ave. in Fremont.

“People generally wait about 10 years before doing something about their hearing loss,” Namken added. “Wearing a hearing aid makes some people feel old. Many simply don’t want to admit there’s anything wrong.”

Although she initially planned to become a dental hygienist, what prompted Namken to pursue audiology was the news that her niece was born deaf.

“My sister had considered letting her daughter live life as a deaf person and taking her to a special school. This would have made it necessary for everyone in the family to learn sign language,” Namken said. “But she knew that was too much to ask of the grandparents. They wouldn’t have done it.”

The alternative was cochlear implants.

“Following the procedure, she never had to attend special classes,” Namken said. “Looking at her now, you’d never know she had implants.”

Namken partners with Dr. Timothy Kuo, a board-certified ear, nose and throat specialist. Prior to teaming up with Kuo five years ago, Namken had been working at the Veterans Administration hospital in Omaha.

“I was looking for something with more autonomy,” she said, “and Dr. Kuo was looking for someone to take over his audiology department.”

Namken calls Heartland Audiology a one-stop shop.

“Patents get their hearing tested and are fitted for hearing aids at the same place,” she said.

Kuo considers his partnership with Namken a good fit.

“We offer complimentary services with comprehensive care,” he said. “Neither of us offers things that overlap.”

One reason Kuo chose Namken to run the audiology side of the practice was her extensive schooling.

“Patients are getting the highest level of care because Laci has received the highest level of training,” he said.

Namken graduated from Bellevue University in 2010 with a bachelor's of science degree in healthcare management. In 2013, she earned her master's in audiology and the following year her doctorate, both from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In addition to the age factor, Namken treats many patients as a result of noise exposure.

“A lot of the cases referred to me involve extremely loud music. Headphones are often turned up too far. I recommend 60% volume for 60 minutes at a time to avoid permanent damage,” she said.

Namken believes more damage can occur to the eardrum from one loud gunshot than from continual exposure to other types of noise.

“Most people don’t realize how loud gunfire really is,” she said. “It’s very important that those handling firearms wear adequate ear protection.”

For individuals who must deal with loud noise at their jobsite, Namken has found that the ear protection required by OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) is adequate, but is often not inserted properly. Namken provides her patients with custom-fitted ear plugs as well as hearing aids.

“I’m here to help people improve their quality of life,” she said. “Not just to sell a product.”

In addition to hearing loss, Heartland Audiology also offers treatment for vertigo (dizziness) and tinnitus (ringing in the ear).

Once a patient begins wearing hearing aids, Namken enjoys seeing the look of astonishment.

“’How did I ever live without these?’ is a question I hear a lot,” she said. “They also say, ‘Why did I wait so long?’”

Once a patient experiences better hearing, Namken said it presents a special challenge to friends and loved ones.

“I tell them, ‘Now you’re going to have to be careful of what you say!’”

You can contact Heartland Audiology at 402-721-2623 or online at heartlandaudiology.com.