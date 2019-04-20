As the season turns from winter to spring in Nebraska each year, along with sun swept afternoons and flowers poking their heads out of the ground, also comes the blossoming of wedding season.
While many brides and grooms choose to recite their vows in a church or local hall, in the Fremont area lovers looking to show the world their love for each other in a quiet, rustic setting now have a new venue to say “I do.”
Just south of Fremont off of Highway 77 on County Road U, the area’s newest wedding and event center known as Heartland Country Barn is set to hold its grand opening next Friday as owners Ron and Sandy Marshall hope to play host to memorable events for years to come.
While a barn may not sound like the best place for a wedding or wedding reception at first mention, the Heartland Country Barn’s wooden timber frame and warm atmosphere provide a picturesque place for all types of events.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at Heartland Country Barn, at 1063 County Road U, on Friday, April 26 from 9-10 a.m. where the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and the Marshalls will welcome the public to the new, charming event center.
The Heartland Country Barn was recently built by Ron Marshall alongside he and his wife Sandy’s home—which he also built back in 1994—on the acreage they have called home since that time.
“We bought the acreage and he designed and built our house and we raised our family out here,” Sandy Marshall said. “He loves doing this stuff, so it’s right up his alley.”
After retiring from Hormel several years ago, Ron began working on building projects including constructing the Harvest Auto & Machinery building in Wahoo which is owned by three of the couple’s sons.
While working on another post and beam barn project in the Estates Provence area of Yutan, Ron was approached about the possibility of hosting weddings in that structure.
“I was building a barn for a guy down there and there were some people who asked me about doing weddings in it—and I was just building it,” he said. “So we knew that it was something that people would come to.”
After using a Sand Creek Post and Beam kit to complete that barn, the barn kit manufacturer approached Ron with a deal he couldn’t pass up.
“They had some people from down in Florida who had ordered this barn and they ended up backing out, and so had all the material all pre-cut and ready to go and asked if I wanted to build my own barn,” he said.
At that point, the Marshalls decided to go for it.
“I said we can jump in with both feet and see if we sink or swim,” Sandy Marshall said.
After over a year of work to complete the structure, with some included adjustments to the original kit barn set-up, the Marshall’s new business venture is ready to get going.
Along with beautiful wood work and a large crystal chandelier hanging high from the rafters, Heartland Country Barn also features all of the amenities to make for a joyous celebration.
The temperature controlled barn holds up to 260 people and features a caterer’s kitchen, bar, dressing rooms for brides and grooms, restrooms, five large flat screen TVs, WiFi, in-house sound system and an adjacent courtyard with a fire pit.
Although the grand opening still hasn’t been held, the Marshall’s have already reserved 26 events at the Heartland Country Barn in 2019 and are already looking to fill dates throughout 2020 and beyond.
“We’ve already had a lot of calls coming in,” Sandy Marshall said.
The couple’s acreage also allows space for an outdoor wedding ceremony, and besides weddings the barn can be used for any number of celebrations and events including anniversary parties, corporate gatherings, family and class reunions, graduation parties, community events, etc.
The grand opening event on April 26 will also feature preferred vendors with displays for catering, florists, bakeries, and photography.
Currently the Marshall’s are offering $250 off to those looking for 2020 dates, if they book before May 1st, 2019.
More information about the Heartland Country Barn can be found online at www.heartlandcountrybarn.com or on Facebook at Heartland Country Barn.